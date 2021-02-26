 ArizonaVarsity - Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 40) Twitter love, Saben Lee and AIA rankings
Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 40) Twitter love, Saben Lee and AIA rankings

On the latest episode of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, Eric and Zach celebrate episode No. 40 and Zach goes all out in celebration of Eric surpassing 1,000 followers on Twitter by surprising Eric with messages from Team AZV, media members, a local coach and a special guest that catches Eric by surprise. The guys also recognize Corona del Sol’s own Saban Lee for his outstanding performance for the Detroit Pistons, Devin Booker’s All-Star snub and the latest with winter sports rankings and playoff implications as the postseason nears.


The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

