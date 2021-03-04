ArizonaVarsity - Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 41) JJ Watt, Prep Hoops Playoffs, and More

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for Episode 41 of the Take it EZ Sports Show. The guys give an inside look at Zach, A.K.A. the Z-Man. Then, after Z-Man is sufficiently annoyed, he and Eric discuss the Cardinals signing JJ Watt, as well as top teams and dark horses in the last week of the AIA high school basketball regular season.

