Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 59): ACP/Sabino Recap, Championship Predictions

Breakdown: (68 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for episode 59 of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. The guys open the show sharing their excitement for virtually all high school football programs in the state getting started this week. Eric shares what he saw at Flagstaff’s scrimmage against Lake Havasu this past weekend (1:37). Zach then highlights Arizona College Prep’s season opener against Sabino last Friday and some of the players who stood out to him from Sabino, including Levi Miranda, Cameron Hackworth and Kenneth Blackman (2:30). Eric and Zach then highlight the games they are looking forward to in Week 6 (8:08), Week 7 (29:30) and Week 8 (40:20) of the football season. At the 49:10 mark, Eric is forced to do the two things he hates the most, predict the matchup for every championship game this season before the two share the eight teams they believe will make the Open Division Playoffs (1:00:08).