Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 60): Recap of Week 1 & 2

Breakdown: (46 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for episode 60 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, presented by AALL.net.

(1:30) Zach discusses a recent game between Desert Vista and Perry. Then he gets into Mountain Pointe football's resurgence in the past few weeks (6:35), a recent game between Campo Verde and Cactus Shadows (10:00).Then, after a week off, Eric finally got to a game on Friday. He talks about Flagstaff's 48-0 victory over Washington (12:10), and specifically the play of seniors Spencer Smith and Bodie Maier. Then, he talks about Coconino football, and their mindset having missed the first two weeks of the high school football season. (15:15) Then, Zach talks Chandler versus Cherry Creek (16:40)

Eric and Zach discuss a bit of their coverage of college football, before talking about the games they're covering and paying attention to this Friday. (23:00). Eric will see Coconino and Cactus Shadows, while Zach will be in Chandler as Hamilton takes on Bishop Gorman.

Then (32:30) Zach brings up a game that almost happened between Cactus and Desert Vista.

With more football ahead, the guys talk college football (35:20), Cardinals (36:10) and (begrudgingly for Eric) fantasy football (37:00). Finally, Zach tells the audience the best thing he ate this week (42:50) before wrapping up.