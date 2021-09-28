Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 62): Week 4 in Review

Breakdown: (73 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for the latest episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show!

Eric and Zach talk about some breaking news with Coconino football (0:40), and welcome listeners into the show by talking about Zach's new home (1:45) before getting into high school football.

The guys talk about some of the scores in 6A football from the past week (4:40) before diving into the Chandler vs. Liberty game (6:45). Then the guys discuss 5A scores and headlines (13:00) and specifically the scoring anomaly between Willow Canyon and Kofa (16:45) and Chaparral's rivalry game against Saguaro (21:50).Then, the guys move on to 4A scores from the weekend (31:45) and get into Cactus's convincing win over Sunrise Mountain and how it affects the open standings (36:06). 3A and 2A are next (42:10).

Following those scores, Zach and Eric discuss the Open Division (48:45) as well as the most important topic: Some of the best food they ate this week (53:27).Eric and Zach also answer some Twitter questions for the first time in several episodes (55:38), which leads Zach to give a PSA to Andrew Morgan (1:03:45) which leads to a discussion about fantasy football.

AALL.net is the sponsor of the show (1:13:13) and Eric and Zach wrap up the show with a goal for the listening audience!