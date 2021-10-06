Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 63): Week 5 in Review

Breakdown: (60 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for yet another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity podcast network. The guys start the show talking about weird viral trends before recapping some of the transfers that are eligible this upcoming week (3:25). At the 5:00 mark, Zach and Eric recap some of the 6A’s biggest games from last week, including Mountain Pointe vs Buena (5:54), Centennial vs Shadow Ridge (6:37), Queen Creek vs Williams Field (8:53) and Highland vs Desert Vista (10:17). The guys then jump into 5A (13:25) and highlight Campo Verde’s win over Cienega (14:25), Horizon’s win over Millennium (15:14), Kellis’ win over Kofa (17:36) and Saguaro vs Salpointe Catholic (19:25).

The guys then jump down to 4A (21:19), where Zach shares what he saw from Angel Flores and Casa Grande (21:31). They also highlight other 4A contests, including Flagstaff vs Winslow (23:42), Cactus vs Poston Butte (28:29), Show Low vs Combs (28:59), Deer Valley vs Walden Grove (29:32) and ALA – Queen Creek vs ALA – Gilbert North (31:38). The guys then discuss Thunderbird’s mascot change (32:06) before jumping into 3A (33:44) and 2A (36:33) scores. The show comes to a close with some NAU (40:16), ASU (42:25), Cardinals (46:25), Fantasy Football (46:48) and what they ate in the last week (56:37).