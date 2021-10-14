Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 64): Week 6 in Review

Breakdown: (50 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. The guys spiced things up a bit as they went live on Twitter and Facebook for this week’s show, something they will do going forward. On this episode, they look over 6A scores (3:10) from Week 6 of the Arizona high school football season and highlight a few of the key matchups in the state’s top conference, including Centennial-Williams Field (4:21), Hamilton-Chaparral (6:20) and Higley-Desert Ridge (8:48). The guys also look back at some of the scores from 5A, including Horizon’s win over Apollo (11:54) before jumping into 4A scores (15:06), 3A (18:10) and 2A (18:58) before Eric shouts out Paradise Honors quarterback Gage Baker (19:37). At the 20:30 mark, Arizona Varsity Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron joins the show to discuss the Open Division rankings. And at the 47:38 mark, Chilly jumps on for the first-ever 2Piece Preview before discussing what the best thing the three ate in the last week.