Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 65): Week 7 in Review

Breakdown: (75 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for Episode 65 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show for Arizona Varsity.

The guys talk about one of Eric's pet peeves before welcoming listeners to the show (2:35). Then the pair talks about the past week of high school football, including the games they saw this week (6:00) when Eric was at Coconino vs. Prescott and Zach saw Basha vs. Mountain Pointe and Saguaro vs. Sierra Canyon, and scores from 2A (16:00), 3A (17:45) including a question about Eastmark, 4A (21:25), 5A (22:48), 6A (24:45). Then, Zach and Eric talk about high school football rankings in 3A (28:15), 4A (30:00), 5A (33:53), 6A (35:00) Open (39:00). AZV intern Jacob Seliga joins the show to discuss Open rankings (41:55) and his recent piece for the website on Suns center DeAndre Ayton's contract (57:54). The guys wrap up the show with an AALL.net ad read and talk about what they ate this week. (1:13:30)