Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 69): Volleyball Recap, Football Playoff Preview

Breakdown: (63 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for episode 69 of the Take it EZ Sports Show on the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network.

Eric and Zach talk about high school volleyball championship games (5:30) before getting into the rivalry football games they saw last Friday (14:00) between Coconino and Flagstaff, as well as the Tukee Bowl between Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe. Then, as the playoffs near, the guys talk playoffs (24:00) including 4A, 5A (29:00), 6A (32:40) and the Open (39:00) before bringing on Arizona Varsity's Chilly to go even more in depth on the season. Finally, Zach and Eric wrap up the show (56:45) with some cross country mentions, what they ate this week, and even mention USA National Team soccer's big win over the weekend!



