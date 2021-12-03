Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 71): THE SEMIFINALS ARE HERE!

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breakdown: (62 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for Episode 71 of the Take it EZ Sports Show presented by Arizona Varsity and AALL.net.

The guys open up the show with some high school basketball talk (3:45) with some games they went to and who to look out for this season.At 9:40, Zach and Eric talk high school football quarterfinals and upcoming semifinals including 4A (10:00), 5A (13:40) and 6A (17:23).Jacob Seliga joins the show to chat about coleslaw and the 2A and 3A Conference football championship games (21:08). The trio talks Open playoff semifinals (37:50) with apologies to Saguaro.Eric and Zach finish with a recap of what they ate for Thanksgiving (56:50) and wrap up the show. (1:02:19)



