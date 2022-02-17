Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 79): Super Bowl, winter sports and more

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Eric and Zach are back for episode No. 79 of the Take it EZ Sports Show. The guys kick off the show by diving deep into the Super Bowl, including the outcome of the game, who they thought/wanted to win and of course, the big halftime show. Was this the best halftime show ever and do any others compare? The guys answer that question and more, including who may perform next year when the Super Bowl comes to the Valley on the same weekend as the WM Phoenix Open, in this week’s show.





The guys also highlight the winter sports playoffs with some real-time soccer scores for the boys before sharing the best thing they ate in the last week.



