Take It EZ Sports Show (Ep. 84) A bit of meandering
The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:
Breaker // Google Podcasts // Pocket Casts // Radio Public // Spotify // iTunes
Eric and Zach are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. This week, the guys recap the NCAA Men’s and Women’s championship games, the Suns’ making history with a win over the Lakers and spring sports. The guys also take a trip down memory lane to two years ago when the sports world stops due to the onset of the pandemic.
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)
Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)