Take It EZ Sports Show (Ep. 84) A bit of meandering

Eric and Zach are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. This week, the guys recap the NCAA Men’s and Women’s championship games, the Suns’ making history with a win over the Lakers and spring sports. The guys also take a trip down memory lane to two years ago when the sports world stops due to the onset of the pandemic.



