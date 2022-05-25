Take It EZ Sports Show (Ep. 86) A wrap on spring sports

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Eric and Zach are back after a month hiatus for an episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. The guys kick off the show by catching up with each other and share where they’ve been. They then dive into the spring sports championships and talk spring/summer football. Also mentioned in this episode is the Suns’ Game 7 collapse, sports trading cards making a furious comeback and media 1-on-1s at Chilly’s Flight Club this summer.



