 Take It EZ Sports Show (Ep. 86) A wrap on spring sports
Take It EZ Sports Show (Ep. 86) A wrap on spring sports

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker // Google Podcasts // Pocket Casts // Radio Public // Spotify // iTunes

Eric and Zach are back after a month hiatus for an episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. The guys kick off the show by catching up with each other and share where they’ve been. They then dive into the spring sports championships and talk spring/summer football. Also mentioned in this episode is the Suns’ Game 7 collapse, sports trading cards making a furious comeback and media 1-on-1s at Chilly’s Flight Club this summer.


