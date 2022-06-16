Take It EZ Sports Show (Ep. 89) Z-Man updates, Section 7 and questions

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Eric and Zach are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network! This week, Eric brings back his favorite segment, ‘Get to know the Z-Z-Z-Z-Z Man-n-n-n,’ where he puts Zach on the spot with mind-boggling questions. The guys then talk about Section 7 coming up at State Farm Stadium the weekend of June 16-19, as Eric helps Zach pick out shoes for him to wear.

They then wrap things up with listener questions and the best thing they ate in the last week.