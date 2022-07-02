 ArizonaVarsity - Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 91) Andrew Morgan and Flight Club recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-02 12:12:23 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 91) Andrew Morgan and Flight Club recap

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Staff
@enewmanwrites
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker // Google Podcasts // Pocket Casts // Radio Public // Spotify // iTunes

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for Episode 91 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys catch up with Andrew Morgan, former intern and future Arizona Wildcats football staffer, before recapping Flight Club in Maricopa.

They finish, as always, talking about the best thing they ate in the last week.

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}