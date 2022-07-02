Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 91) Andrew Morgan and Flight Club recap

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for Episode 91 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys catch up with Andrew Morgan, former intern and future Arizona Wildcats football staffer, before recapping Flight Club in Maricopa.

They finish, as always, talking about the best thing they ate in the last week.