Zach and Eric return for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys celebrate the first day of games for AIA sanctioned high school flag football in Arizona. Zach recaps his first game he covered, and the guys look over some scores and teams to watch out for.

Then they talk the last week of high school football games, including some standout scores and performances, before previewing the week ahead.

Eric and Zach finish by answering some listener questions and talking about the best thing they ate in the last week. And finally, Zach hates Sister Jean for no reason.