Zach Alvira and Eric Newman are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, and this episode is actually getting on the website!

The guys talk all sorts of high school football stories in Arizona. The season begins this week for small schools and next week for the big schools.

They talk some of the top early matchups, and even give a bunch of predictions for the end of the year.

They finish, as always, with the best thing they ate this week.