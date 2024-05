Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys talk all sorts of brackets for Arizona high school state tournaments, including a few that have already finished.

They go into NBA talk and Zach has some hot takes about the Suns and Bradley Beal.

Eric and Zach finish with a hypothetical athletic challenge between some Arizona Varsity members and the best thing they ate in the last week.