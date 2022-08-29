On Aug. 26, the seven high schools of the Peoria Unified School District were represented at Rio Vista community center for the first annual district football media day.

One by one the teams filed into the community center donning their colors, each entering the 2022 season with different expectations but the same goal of making the playoffs.

Each program had a chance to speak about what they expect for the 2022 season and which players and off-season moments stand out as the season is less then one week away from kickoff.

Ironwood Eagles

Senior tackle Zachary Douwstra immediately made it clear that 2021 was not what Ironwood football is about.

“I started on both the 2020 state runner-up team and the 2021 team. I saw what it was like to have a team that is winning and I want to help bring us back to that” he said.

In 2021, after replacing most of the state runner-up lineup, the Eagles stumbled to a 2-7 record but found key players that will make an impact this season. One standout is senior quarterback Connor Monahan.

“We’re coming with a different mentality, like the 2020 season where our seniors are strict and we’re ready to do it all on offense” he said.

Peoria Panthers

Jason Golden enters 2022 as the new head coach for Peoria, replacing Will Babb who led the Panthers for eight years.

With Golden taking over after previously being defensive coordinator, familiarity was a key point of emphasis for senior captains Saieed Hasan and Eloy Navejas.

“I play defense and I was already really close with coach Golden. He had been training us, so it felt normal having him become head coach” Hasan said.

“It was easy having him take over, I’ve been around him a lot, it felt good having someone who has our back and is familiar with the players” Navejas added.

With the familiarity of Golden, the four captains chosen to lead the Panthers this season each mentioned how they want to be a more disciplined team compared to last season and hope to help the younger players grow.

“This season we have more discipline, I feel like we (seniors) made a system where we’re more strict with the younger players” senior Elijah Ward said.

Cactus Cobras

Brian Belles, after leading the defense for 16 years, is the new Cactus head coach.

Players such as senior defensive end Dom Solano spoke highly about Belles and his impact on last season, as well as what he’s doing now as head coach.

“He (Belles) has almost all the credit, we play the sport but he lives the sport. He knows all their plays before they’re even ran” Solano said.

Solano also mentioned that last season’s playoff game against Saguaro taught the Cobras lessons for this year.

“We realized there’s a big jump from 4A to 5A to 6A. We learned that we need to hone our craft against better opponents” he said.

Raymond S. Kellis Cougars

Last season was the beginning of the Ben Kullos era at Kellis. Kullos, in his first season as coach, helped lead the Cougars to a six-win season, snapping a 13 game losing streak in the program as well.

This season the Cougars will replace many key players from last year's team, but are expecting jumps from senior leaders such as running back Darrien Campbell.

“Darrien is the ultimate competitor, he hates losing. I think the guys respond to that because you always feel like you can win playing with someone like that” Kullos said.

The Cougars are attempting to make the climb towards the top of the school district for football and scheduled games against Peoria and Ironwood to gauge how they stack up.

“I love these neighborhood type of games. I feel it's important for us to play those rivalry games against teams like Peoria who Kellis hasn’t played since 2015” said Kullos.

Sunrise Mountain Mustangs

Sunrise Mountain, fresh off a 2020 5A championship entering 2021, played a brutal regular season schedule that prepared it for the postseason. One of those opponents from last season is who they’ll start their season against, their rivals the Liberty Lions who stunned the Mustangs in 2021.

“We were up last season and we had a good run in the game, then they (Liberty) came back so this season it means a lot” linebacker Tanner Webb said.

The Mustangs made it to the 5A quarterfinals before losing to Desert Mountain, but hope in 2022 a tough schedule can lead to more success.

“I think it shows and symbolizes how we’re going to play all year. If we play well, stay humble and stay healthy I think we’ll do good” receiver Braden Harvey said.

The ‘X-Factor’ for the Mustangs this season will be running back Rex Underhill, who returns after rushing for 1,288 yards in 2021.

“I’m ready to help wherever our offense needs, I’m going to help as much as I can to help us win” he said.

Centennial Coyotes

Last season the Coyotes finished with a 3-8 record, the first time the program had lost three or more games in a season since 2005. Coach Richard Taylor and assistant head coach Andrew Taylor spent the off-season working on different ways to prepare for the 2022 season and look to have the Coyotes ready to roll.

“I think we’re ready to go, from the first kickoff we’ll be flying down the field. I think our offense has pushed themselves and our defense has stepped up. We’re ready” said Bryson Gardner, a senior captain.

According to senior running back Kavaughn Clark, attention to detail was key for the Coyotes offense in the off-season and hope that it’ll translate to the regular season.

“We’re not going into the season focused on if we’re pass first or run first, we like to critique the smallest details on run and pass so we can do both and be good at both when needed” he said.

Liberty Lions

The Lions enter 2022 with a big target on their backs. Liberty is the presumptive top team in both the district and in the West Valley, after back-to-back Open semifinals. As one of the most physical teams in the State, the Lions hope that they can continue their dominance on the line of scrimmage this season.

“We want to be more physical than everyone else we play against and we know we are at the end of the day. We’re going to assert dominance this year” said senior defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner.

The rushing attack, led by senior Zach Wallace, also looks to be a point of emphasis for the Lions in 2022.

“I think when you can run the ball down the field against your opponent, I think it takes away the other teams' will to want to play you any more” Wallace said.

When asked if there’s a game that they’re ready for more than the others, each player at the table said Saguaro all at the same time. The Lions travel to play Saguaro on September 30.

