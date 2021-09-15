Team AZV Fantasy Football League: Week 1 Recap

Week 1 of the NFL season came and went in exciting fashion, with the hometown Arizona Cardinals picking up a big win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Kyler Murray and the offense looked electric, while the defense dominated the Titans. Unfortunately for some teams in the Team AZV Fantasy Football League -- including my own -- that wasn't the case. As hard as this is to admit, I was DOMINATED by Team AZV intern Andrew Morgan. My team didn't even break the 100-point mark in a PPR league. Which is quite bad. As close as I was to hanging it up for the rest of the season, I soon realized I wasn't alone in my sorrows. Here's a look at how each matchup went in Week 1 of the Team AZV Fantasy Football League.

Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan) vs The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira)

Andrew took the win in this one 174.06-96.82. He outscored me in all but just two of the position battles in Week 1. I had the upper hand at one of the wide receiver positions with DeAndre Hopkins scoring 26.3 points after a two touchdown performance. I also was able to outscore his defense 8-1 with the Rams. But that's about all I can say I was happy with. Aaron Rodgers laid an egg with just 1.3 fantasy points. Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury and only scored 2 points. Kyle Pitts, who had high expectations heading into his rookie season, scored only 7.1 points. Andrew benefitted from Tom Brady (27.16), Christian McCaffrey (27.7) and Nick Chubb (22.1). Oh, and can't forget about Adam Thielen scoring a whopping 30.2 points and 23.8 from Cooper Kupp. As long as his team keeps scoring like that, Andrew for sure won't end up in last place. He faces Live from The Ridge (Jacob Seliga) in Week 2. Meanwhile, I hope to bounce back against Ach Zalvira (Jordan Hamm) -- still not sure why that's his team name.

Ach Zalvira (Jordan Hamm) vs Zach Alvira (Eric Newman)

Jordan Hamm took this one over Eric 137.58-102.82. So, I basically took two Ls and a W in Week 1. Great. As he usually does, Eric made me look bad against Jordan. But, it's not all his fault. Like my team, his decided not to show up in Week 1. Saquon Barkley had just 3.7 points on Sunday. James Robinson wasn't much better with 8.4. He had some solid production from his wideouts and tight end but Ryan Tannehill's 14.18 points against the Cardinals isn't going to cut it on a weekly basis. As for Jordan, despite Najee Harris' abysmal 5.1 points, he had solid production from everyone else. Patrick Mahomes scored 33.28, Dalvin Cook had 20.4 and Chris Godwin had 23.5. Jordan will look to carry on his momentum with a different iteration of my name next week when he faces the real me. Eric, meanwhile, Kick it And Quit it, also known as the man with the iron gut, Cody Cameron.

Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron) vs Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden)

Ralph managed to overcome Cody's incredible appetite to take this Week 1 matchup, 124.12-114.16. With the narrow margin, I can only imagine how disappointed Cody was in his team. Especially when Ezekiel Elliott dropped a whopping 5.9 points, Mark Andrews 5, Tampa Bay's defense negative 3 and his prized possession, Brandon Aiyuk, 0. Cody did have some solid production from Kyler Murray (33.56), Tyreek Hill (37.1) and D'Andre Swift (24.4). But it was no match for Ralph's team that consisted of Dak Prescott (27.42), Keenan Allen (19), CeeDee Lamb (23.4) and T.J. Hockenson (25.7). Ralph will look to carry his momentum over into Week 2 when he faces JC got JC Beat Jacob (Chilly), who did not beat Jacob. Cody will look to bounce back against me ... I mean Eric.

JC got JC Beat Jacob (Chilly) vs Live from The Ridge (Jacob Seliga)

Despite his team name, Chilly did not beat Jacob. Yet another Team AZV intern came out on top, 157.8-145.56. The two teams were fairly even at the top of their lineups, that is until Amari Cooper exploded for 38.9 points on Thursday night for Jacob. That proved to be the difference maker between the two teams. Both team's flex player scored 25 or more points. Both tight ends had fantastic performances and the running backs were virtually even with Chilly outscoring Jacob by about seven points. But he had no answer for Cooper, which ultimately game Jacob the win. Chilly, I'm assuming, will change his name this week when he faces Ralph. Jacob, meanwhile, will look to continue his winning ways against Andrew in a little intern on intern crime.

Team AZV Fantasy Football League Standings Through Week 1

1. Not Last Place (Andrew Morgan) 2. Wreck It Ralph (Ralph Amsden) 3. Live from The Ridge (Jacob Seliga) 4. Ach Zalvira (Jordan Hamm) 5. JC got JC Beat Jacob (Chilly) 6. Kick it And Quit it (Cody Cameron) 7. Zach Alvira (Eric Newman) 8. The Z in Take it EZ (Zach Alvira)