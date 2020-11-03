ArizonaVarsity - Team AZV Top 5: Valley Vista at Mountain Ridge

Mountain Ridge football scored two touchdowns and recovered an onside kick in the first three minutes on Friday night, and the romp of Valley Vista was on. The Mountain Lions 63-22 at home.

Mountain Ridge 2023 QB Brendan Anderson

The sophomore starter was dealing early and often. Mountain Ridge's first play from scrimmage was a 37-yard pass from Anderson to senior Simeon Nicholson, who finished with two scores, for a touchdown. Anderson finished the game with 5 TD passes, despite spending most of the second half resting on the bench.

Mountain Ridge 2021 LB Deryk Leverage (5'10, 195)

Leverage was in on several key tackles early, flying to the ball whenever he was on the field and stuffing Valley Vista's rushing attack. He also recorded Mountain Ridge's lone interception, though his big return was cut short due to a holding penalty.

Valley Vista 2021 QB Luke Killinger (6'2, 185)

Killinger played nearly the entire game after starter Burton DeLay was injured on Valley Vista's opening drive. Despite not putting up the monster offensive numbers Mountain Ridge did, Killinger threw three touchdown passes (2 to sophomore WR Blaise Nelson) and escaped pressure to run for first downs on broken plays.