ArizonaVarsity - Team AZV Top 5: Valley Vista at Mountain Ridge

Team AZV Top 5: Valley Vista at Mountain Ridge
Mountain Ridge football scored two touchdowns and recovered an onside kick in the first three minutes on Friday night, and the romp of Valley Vista was on. The Mountain Lions 63-22 at home.
Here are a few of the game's standout players:
Mountain Ridge 2023 QB Brendan Anderson
The sophomore starter was dealing early and often. Mountain Ridge's first play from scrimmage was a 37-yard pass from Anderson to senior Simeon Nicholson, who finished with two scores, for a touchdown. Anderson finished the game with 5 TD passes, despite spending most of the second half resting on the bench.
Mountain Ridge 2021 LB Deryk Leverage (5'10, 195)
Leverage was in on several key tackles early, flying to the ball whenever he was on the field and stuffing Valley Vista's rushing attack. He also recorded Mountain Ridge's lone interception, though his big return was cut short due to a holding penalty.
Valley Vista 2021 QB Luke Killinger (6'2, 185)
Killinger played nearly the entire game after starter Burton DeLay was injured on Valley Vista's opening drive. Despite not putting up the monster offensive numbers Mountain Ridge did, Killinger threw three touchdown passes (2 to sophomore WR Blaise Nelson) and escaped pressure to run for first downs on broken plays.
Mountain Ridge 2022 DT Jeffrey V Toloa Jr (6'2, 272)
Toloa was consistently in Valley Vista's backfield as nose tackle, stuffing holes that the Monsoon tried to run through. He also made the biggest defensive play of the game, recovering a fumble in the Monsoon's end zone for a Mountain Ridge TD.
"It was awesome, I honestly didn't even know I was even in the end zone or that it was going to be a touchdown," Toloa said, smiling, after the game.
Mountain Ridge 2022 RB Rahim Bagley
Bagley made the absolute most out of his touches in this game. He ran for a 61-yard TD in the first half, and switched the field after a couple jukes on a screen pass late in the game for a 40-yard touchdown reception.\
Mountain Ridge (3-2) travels to Salpointe Catholic (3-0) next week. Valley Vista (2-3) is set to host O'Connor (2-3)
