ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Chaparral at O'Connor in 6A semis

The Chaparral Firebirds defeated O'Connor 31-14 Friday to advance to the 6A Championship. Chaparral started hot, taking a big lead early behind an impressive passing game, and its lead never dipped below double-digits before the Firebirds knelt out the victory. Here are a few of the players that stood out:

Max Minor is a 2021 wide receiver for Chaparral. (Eric Newman)

Chaparral 2021 WR Max Minor (6'4, 185)

Minor dominated the game early, using his size advantage to catch passes at the highest point. He scored three touchdowns in the first half, and made several other impressive catches in the second. "Our offense felt like it was on the same page today," Minor said of the performance.

Brayten Silbor 2022 QB (Eric Newman)

Chaparral 2022 QB Brayten Silbor (6'3, 195)

He threw for four TDs, including the three to Minor, and looked solid all night. Beside several accurate passes, he used his feet to create time and space to get the ball out of his hands. His leadership of the Firebird offense despite having their star running back Jared Williams out was impressive.

Chaparral 2021 DB Jack Whitten (Eric Newman)

Chaparral 2021 DB Jack Whitten (6'1, 180)

There were no major stats to attribute to his play, but Whitten was all over the field making plays against the Eagle offense. He delivered several big hits, and was integral in breaking up passes and making it difficult for O'Connor to move the ball through the air all night.

O'Connor 2021 RB Donavin Fontaine (Eric Newman)

O'Connor 2021 RB Donavin Fontaine (5'6, 156)

Despite a size disadvantage against the large defensive line of Chaparral, Fontaine displayed his quickness and speed, as one of the lone bright spots for the Eagle offense. He capped an impressive night with a long touchdown in the fourth quarter.

O'Connor 2022 LB Brandon Craddock (6'0, 208)