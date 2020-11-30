ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Corona del Sol at Hamilton

The Arizona high school football playoffs are officially in full swing, as a condensed field of teams across all conferences began their quest for a gold ball Friday night. Hamilton, the second-ranked team in the Open Division playoffs, hosted seventh-ranked Corona del Sol. The Huskies wasted little time establishing their run-game, and cruised to a 50-0 win over the Aztecs. Hamilton will now face sixth-ranked Salpointe Catholic, who advanced after No. 3 Saguaro was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 cases within the program. Here's a look at some of the standout players from Hamilton's quarterfinal win over Corona del Sol.

Noah Schmidt, 2021 RB, Hamilton

Noah Schmidt has been a catalyst for Hamilton's success this season since transferring from Colorado before the start of the 2020 season. A hard-nosed runner who can switch gears in the open field, Schmidt showed off his athletic ability Friday night against Corona del Sol. The senior rushed for 147 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Noah Schmidt takes it in from 14 yards out to extend Hamilton’s lead.



14-0 Huskies | 11:39 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/foiWzSKjKV — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 28, 2020

Rodney Clemente, 2021 RB, Hamilton

The former Chandler Wolf has settled into his role as part of a two-headed monster out of the backfield for Hamilton with Schmidt. Clemente had one of the best outings of his high school career against Corona del Sol, rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns. Clemente and Schmidt proved to be more than the Aztec defense could handle.

A few plays later it’s Clemente who finishes off the drive with an 11 yard touchdown. His second.



24-0 Huskies | 9:53 3Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/DFRcln93Fe — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 28, 2020

Roch Cholowsky, 2023 QB, Hamilton

Stepping in for the injured Nicco Marchiol, UCLA baseball commit Roch Cholowsky showed poise in the pocket and proved he can take on a roll as game manager with Hamilton's run-game firing on all cylinders. Despite not needing much through the air, Cholowsky complete 11-of-14 passes for 136 yards against the Aztecs.

Another rollout here by Cholowsky and he finds Zach Lewis near the line to gain #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/KJ960miiYq — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 28, 2020

Jake Schmitt, 2021 ATH, Corona del Sol

Jake Schmitt was everywhere for Corona del Sol against Hamilton on Friday night. He caught three passes from senior quarterback Quade Swearingen and had nine total tackles, two of which for a loss. The senior also recorded an interception in the final game of his high school career.

Tudor Georgescu, 2021 LB, Corona del Sol

Corona del Sol's defense came up with two key first-half stops deep in its own territory with Hamilton threatening to score. The Aztecs kept Hamilton out of the end zone on both occasions, forcing a field goal the first time and missed kick the second. Senior linebacker Tudor Georgescu was key in those defensive stands, at one point sacking Cholowsky for a big loss. The linebacker finished with nine total tackles, one for a loss.

Cholowsky is sacked by Tudor Georgescu. 4 & goal now for Hamilton from the 13 #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/4SVrQSDseT — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 28, 2020

Honorable Mention: Hamilton defense

Any time you hold a team to just 79 yards of offense, you're doing something right. The Hamilton defense had a major bounce-back performance from the week prior against rival Chandler. The Huskies smothered Corona del Sol's athletes, wreaking havoc on the run game and forcing inaccurate throws. Hamilton limited a normally high-powered Corona del Sol offense to just three first downs all night.

Russell Davis gets to Swearingen. 2 and long for CDS #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/oTjDNmkous — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 28, 2020