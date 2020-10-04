ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Hamilton vs Centennial

Hamilton looked like one of the top teams in Arizona as it defeated Centennial 42-0 on the first Friday night of AIA football. The state was looking forward to seeing transfer quarterback junior Nicco Marchiol in his first game, and he played well. But it was the running game for the Huskies that helped them dominate a stalwart in Centennial. Here are a handful of players who stood out:

Hamilton 2021 ATH Zachary Lewis (5-11, 192)

Hamilton senior Zachary Lewis runs the ball in the Huskies' 42-0 win over Centennial. (Eric Newman)

Zachary Lewis was tremendous on defense. Hamilton's starting defense allowed just three completions for 20 yards, with Lewis leading the way as a DB. He had a few passes defensed, and really took his opposing receivers out of the game for long periods. He also had a couple runs on offense, as well as a 17-yard catch.



Hamilton 2021 RB Noah Schmidt (5-11, 195)

54 yards to pay dirt for Noah Schmidt and @Husky_Football7 leads centennial 28-0 with 5:25 left in 2Q @AZPreps365 @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/joAZ9CW7su — Brett (@brettinaz) October 3, 2020

Schmidt looked like the real deal at running back. He had two runs of 50 or more yards, two scores, and didn't even have to be the workhorse running back to put up over 100 yards. All offseason, spectators and media have been looking forward to Hamilton's passing game. But Friday proved the Huskies have a running game

Hamilton 2022 ATH Christian Anaya (6-1, 175)

Hamilton QB Nicco Marchiol hits Christian Anaya for the touchdown on 4th & 6 to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead. #FridayNight360AZ @MarchiolNicco @c_anaya24 pic.twitter.com/dpjPxF1p5S — Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) October 3, 2020

In the beginning of the game he made it look like the Huskies were going to pass all over Centennial. In the opening drive, the Huskies went for it on fourth down, and he caught a short pass but took it 36 yards for a score.

Hamilton 2021 S Chris Trojan (6-1, 185)

Chris Trojan (Heather Hackett)

Trojan was all over the field defensively. He had some pass breakups from his safety spot (again, Centennial's passing game was made nearly non-existent) but also came in on some tackles on the Coyotes' side of the ball.

Centennial 2021 TE/DE DJ Gleash (6-4, 210)

DJ Gleash at a recent Centennial practice (Chilly)

Though the defense gave up 42 points, Gleash made several great plays. He had two sacks, a deflected pass, and a few more important tackles. Whether the Coyotes can stop top-level teams defensively will play out, but Gleash will certainly get his individual stats if the rest of the season is anything like Friday's game.