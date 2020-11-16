ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Highland at Chandler

Finally, after nearly two long years, a rematch of the epic 2018 6A semifinal overtime game between Highland and Chandler took place. For those who may not recall the 2018 meeting between the Hawks and Wolves, Chandler clinched a spot in the 6A title game after converting on a two-point conversion play known as 'Manapua,' to beat Highland. This year's game, however, didn't come down to a gutsy decision by either coaching staff. Chandler improved to 6-0 on the year with a 42-19 win over Highland. Though, the score was not at all indicative of how the game transpired. The Hawks hung around the Wolves through three quarters, falling behind late after miscues on offense. Both Chandler senior quarterback Mikey Keene and coach Rick Garretson said Highland was an Open Division-caliber team. We'll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition next week. In the meantime, here's the top five players from Chandler's win over Highland:

Mikey Keene, 2021 QB, Chandler

Keene, a Central Florida commit, was leaned upon early by Garretson and the rest of the Chandler coaching staff. Keene went to the air 10 times in the Wolves' first 12-play drive, eventually finding senior wideout Jalen Richmond for the 37-yard touchdown. Keene finished 27-of-33 for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Eli Sanders, 2021 RB, Chandler

Eli Sanders took advantage of Chandler's bye week after Desert Vista canceled due to COVID-19 last week to rehab a shoulder injury he suffered against Centennial. He never truly found a consistent rhythm he had become accustomed to due to Highland's strong front-seven. But, the Boise State commit still found pay dirt. Sanders rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on the night and added 21 yards receiving and another touchdown.

Kyler Orr & Hank Pepper, 2021 LBs, Chandler

The dynamic duo at linebacker that is Kyler Orr and Hank Pepper were key in Chandler's win over Highland Friday night. The two pressured Highland quarterback Gage Dayley on occasion and provided great run-support at the second level to keep Hawks' running back Max Davis from breaking free from big gains. The two seniors finished with 12 tackles each.

Gage Dayley, 2022 QB, Highland

Highland quarterback Gage Dayley proved himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class yet again. Dayley stood tough in the pocket all night despite being pressured by Chandler's stout defense on some occasions. He methodically picked the Wolves' secondary apart at times with out-routes and slants toward the middle of the field. Despite an interception, Dayley finished 17-of-26 for 226 yards and a touchdown. He also punched in a one-yard touchdown on the ground.

Max Davis, 2021 RB, Highland

Max Davis may very well be the most underrated running back in the state. Even with several defenders bearing down on him, Davis knows how to make them miss and extend what appears to be a broken play for more yards. He rushed 18 times against Chandler's stout defense, never shying away from contact and was key in Highland's ability to remain in the game until the fourth quarter. Overall, Davis finished with 100 yards on the ground and 21 receiving yards for two total touchdowns.

Honorable Mention(s): Highland Offensive Line

Any time an opposing defense has not just a few but SEVERAL major Division I recruits, one would assume it would be a long night for the offense. However, in Highland's case, the Hawks' offensive line proved themselves by limiting the production of Brandon Buckner, Zion Magalei, Anthony Hanger and company. The three standout defensive linemen combined for just six total tackles, one of which for a loss. While they were able to pressure Dayley and somewhat limit Davis' production, Highland's offensive line played well despite the odds stacked against them.