ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Mountain View at Mountain Pointe

Mountain View, one of the surprises this season as one of the few remaining undefeated teams at the 6A level, traveled to Mountain Pointe Friday and knocked off the Pride in a hard-fought matchup.

It wasn't as easy for the Toros as many had thought, as Mountain Pointe made a case as one of the best winless teams in the state. The game came down to a fourth down stop for the Toros with the Pride threatening inside the red zone. Mountain View escaped with a 27-20 win.

Here's the top five players of the game.

Mountain View defensive line: 2022 Malaki Ta'ase, 2022 Suliasi Uasike, 2022 Gabriel Grutzmacher and 2021 Tallen Pasifikitonga

It's hard to decipher between Mountain View's defensive line which one deserves more recognition than the others. As a unit, they were incredibly disruptive. On several occasions, Mountain Pointe quarterback Amier Boyd was forced out of the pocket due to pressure from one of the the Toros' talented defensive linemen. Malaki Ta'ase, who is one of the state's leaders in sacks this season, battled with Pride tackle Zereoue Williams, who didn't give up much to Ta'ase. However, the other three dramatically impacted the game and it was Grutzmacher who came up with a sack on fourth down to seal the victory.