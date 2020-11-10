ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Mountain View at Mountain Pointe

TeamAZV Top 5: Mountain View at Mountain Pointe
Mountain View, one of the surprises this season as one of the few remaining undefeated teams at the 6A level, traveled to Mountain Pointe Friday and knocked off the Pride in a hard-fought matchup.
It wasn't as easy for the Toros as many had thought, as Mountain Pointe made a case as one of the best winless teams in the state. The game came down to a fourth down stop for the Toros with the Pride threatening inside the red zone. Mountain View escaped with a 27-20 win.
Here's the top five players of the game.
Mountain View defensive line: 2022 Malaki Ta'ase, 2022 Suliasi Uasike, 2022 Gabriel Grutzmacher and 2021 Tallen Pasifikitonga
It's hard to decipher between Mountain View's defensive line which one deserves more recognition than the others. As a unit, they were incredibly disruptive. On several occasions, Mountain Pointe quarterback Amier Boyd was forced out of the pocket due to pressure from one of the the Toros' talented defensive linemen. Malaki Ta'ase, who is one of the state's leaders in sacks this season, battled with Pride tackle Zereoue Williams, who didn't give up much to Ta'ase. However, the other three dramatically impacted the game and it was Grutzmacher who came up with a sack on fourth down to seal the victory.
Gabriel Grutzmacher just put this one away with a sack on Boyd #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/bRXgvO9Fuu— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 7, 2020
Zac Majorczak, 2021 QB, Mountain View
Stepping in for injured starting quarterback Willy Roberts, Majorczak proved to be an effective game manager and showed his ability to not only move outside the pocket but his accuracy throwing as well. Majorczak finished 16-of-25 for 130 yards. He also added 30 rushing yards and a touchdown. He did throw one interception and didn't find the end zone but on several occasions extended Mountain View's drives by finding open wideouts.
Mountain View moves quick down the field and it’s QB Zac Majorczak who punches it in from 11 yards out.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 7, 2020
7-7 | 8:28 1Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/40EzuCYqSs
John Stout, 2022 S, Mountain View
Stout only had one total tackle against the Pride Friday night but made arguably one of the biggest plays of the game by blocking the Pride's punt in the second half. Malaki Ta'ase fell on it for a Toro touchdown, dramatically shifting the momentum in favor of Mountain View. If it weren't for the blocked punt by Stout, the outcome of the game may very well have been different.
Mountain Pointe forced to punt but it’s blocked and recovered by Malaki Ta’ase for the touchdown.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 7, 2020
17-13 Toros take the lead | 9:24 3Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/JhszqyrBnn
Jaden Crockett, 2021 S, Mountain Pointe
Regardless of the outcome , Jaden Crockett is in the conversation for player of the game honors. Crockett did a little bit of everything for the Pride Friday night, and arguably had one of the best performances of his career. Along with solidifying his role as a hard-hitting safety, Crockett came up with a key interception that helped Mountain Pointe remain in contention to win. Crockett also returned a punt 42 yards for a touchdown, which gave the Pride the lead in the second quarter. His team fed off the energy of him and the defense all night, which ultimately gave them a shot to win the game.
When I say Jaden Crockett has done a little bit of everything tonight, I mean it.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 7, 2020
The senior captain has been key on defense and now just returned a punt 42 yards for the score. Here’s the celebration because my phone decided to freeze.
13-10 Pride | 6:16 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/c0uLYl6TuU
Amier Boyd, 2022 QB, Mountain Pointe
Boyd had one of his best performances as quarterback for Mountain Pointe. Despite pressure from Mountain View's defensive line, Boyd helped give his team a chance to win late in the game on two consecutive drives. The junior finished 8-of-15 for 169 yards and a touchdown. He added on another score with his legs which helped bring the Pride within a touchdown of Mountain View late in the final quarter.
Amier Boyd punches it in from 4 yards out. Mountain Pointe trims Mountain View’s lead.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 7, 2020
27-20 Toros | 6:01 4Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/AlCgRlxo7y