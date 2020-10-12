ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: North Pointe Prep at Chandler Prep

Chandler Prep and North Pointe Prep faced off on Thursday, Oct. 8, which gave me the opportunity to check out the Titans for the first time this year. Led by co-head coached Tom and Josh Brittain, the Titans are a young, but extremely talented team that could make a deep run in the 2A playoffs.

Here's a look at some of the top players from last Thursday's contest.

Sterling Harris, 2023 RB, Chandler Prep

It took just two quarters for Harris to establish himself as player of the game against North Pointe Prep. The sophomore, coming off an injury as a freshman, was phenomenal in the Titans' home opener, as he rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns before he was pulled from the game at halftime.