ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: North Pointe Prep at Chandler Prep

TeamAZV Top 5: North Pointe Prep at Chandler Prep
Chandler Prep and North Pointe Prep faced off on Thursday, Oct. 8, which gave me the opportunity to check out the Titans for the first time this year. Led by co-head coached Tom and Josh Brittain, the Titans are a young, but extremely talented team that could make a deep run in the 2A playoffs.
Here's a look at some of the top players from last Thursday's contest.
Sterling Harris, 2023 RB, Chandler Prep
It took just two quarters for Harris to establish himself as player of the game against North Pointe Prep. The sophomore, coming off an injury as a freshman, was phenomenal in the Titans' home opener, as he rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns before he was pulled from the game at halftime.
Sterling Harris up the middle for a 2 yard TD, his second of the night.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 9, 2020
28-0 Titans | :42 2Q #VXLive pic.twitter.com/wiI9xhwQzc
Josh Van ordt, 2022 ATH, Chandler Prep
At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, it wasn't a surprise to see Van ordt shine in Chandler Prep's big win over North Pointe. The junior genuinely looked bigger than most of the competition, and played like it, too. He intercepted a pass from North Pointe Prep quarterback Cylar Alley and returned it 91 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. He was also on the receiving end of an 18-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Prep senior quarterback Reese Vilaboy.
On the next play, Joshua Van ordt picks off Alley and returns it 91 yards for the CPA touchdown.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 9, 2020
Here’s the tail end of his return.
14-0 Titans | 1:29 1Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/aSnuIXj9s8
Noah Lobue, 2022 RB, Chandler Prep
Lobue took over lead-back responsibilities in the second half with Harris sidelined. The junior made the most of it, rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He played a key role in Chandler Prep's offense scoring on every drive of its 52-6 win.
Cylar Alley, 2021 QB, North Pointe Prep
North Pointe's offense struggled to find any momentum against Chandler Prep's stingy defense. But Alley still managed to pass for 122 yards and a touchdown on the night. He also rushed for 64 yards.
Gabriel Chavez, 2021 WR, North Pointe Prep
Chavez was on the receiving end of eight of Alley's passes, including North Pointe's lone touchdown of the game near the end of the fourth quarter. The senior wideout finished the contest with 115 receiving yards.
North Pointe gets on the board thanks to a 1 yard pass from Alley to Gabriel Chavez. 2-point try no good.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 9, 2020
42-6 Titans | 9:54 4Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/MysxRBKdFO