ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Northwest Christian at Mesquite

No. 3 Mesquite and No. 6 Northwest Christian took part in a defensive battle in the 4A quarterfinals before the Wildcats burst the game open late to win 27-10. Here are a few of the standout players:

Ty Thompson threw two touchdowns in a 27-10 victory over Northwest Christian on Friday (Eric Newman)

Mesquite 2021 WR/DB Lavontae Trotter (5'10, 155)

Trotter caught a 45-yard bomb, grabbing at the high point, on the first play from scrimmage. Mesquite's offense did not put up the same production as it is used to, but Trotter consistently found a way to get open. He caught a long touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to break open a double-digit lead, and also made a TFL on defense.

Mesquite 2022 ATH Andrew Morris (6'2, 210)

Morris was fantastic on both sides of the ball. He muscled his way to a few first down receptions and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to close out the game. On defense, he was consistently in on tackles, including a TFL, and had a pick-six that was called back for a penalty.

Northwest Christian 2022 LB Alex Jeffries (6'0, 185)

He was all over the field defensively, in on a lot of big plays for a defense that held Mesquite to its lowest point total this season. Jeffries made an interception, two sacks and another TFL, in addition to other tackles that stumped the Wildcats early.

Mesquite 2021 QB Ty Thompson (6'4, 200)

This wasn't the usual dominant Thompson, as he threw two interceptions and had no touchdown passes in the first half. However, he completely turned it around late, and allowed Mesquite to close out the game with two fourth-quarter TD passes and the ability to move the chains with his feet.

Mesquite 2021 DB Dylan Lorezen-Hrenko (5'10, 160)

There were a lot of players responsible for Mesquite's stifling pass defense in this game, as the Wildcats never let Northwest Christian move the ball much through the air. But Lorenzen-Hrenko's interception returned for a score early in the third quarter gave Mesquite a lot of momentum and bolstered an offense that had struggled to that point with a score.