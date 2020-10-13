ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Peoria at Cactus

Anchored by five rushing touchdowns - four in the first half - the Cobras looked great in making up for a loss the week before to Sunrise Mountain.

Cactus struck early and stayed ahead the whole game in a 43-0 win over Peoria in the latest edition of the schools' rivalry match.

Ethan Price - Sr. - Cactus

Another of the defensive linemen that made a big impact, Price consistently got to Peoria's quarterback for sacks and hurries. He clogged the running lanes with his big frame and allowed his fellow defenders to make plays on the ball.

Will Galvan - Soph. - Cactus

Galvan did not have to throw for many yards or touchdowns - though he did toss his first late in the fourth quarter - but dominated on the ground. He consistently made spectacular runs getting out of the pocket when he needed to, and had three touchdown runs to show for it. He also played several snaps on defense.

Justin Holmes - Jr. - Cactus

The junior was consistently in Peoria's backfield as a defensive lineman, and had several tackles for loss to show for it. He also ran for a touchdown on offense.

Jeremiah Gossett - Jr. - Peoria

Despite the blowout loss, Peoria's defense did not allow a whole lot of passing yards. He was all over the receivers he was put on, and had some nice pass deflections while shutting down a part of the field.

Ata Teutupe - Jr. - Cactus

He was an important part of the game plan on both sides of the ball. He was one of the main running backs for an offense that dominated on the ground, and a starting linebacker with plenty of tackles for loss.



