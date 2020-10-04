ArizonaVarsity - TeamAZV Top 5: Williams Field vs Campo Verde

It was not the game most expected. Williams Field didn’t take a lead until the third quarter, and had to play a physical four quarters against Campo Verde before prevailing 18-8 in a rematch of last season’s 6A championship game. The Black Hawks took the lead on the first drive of the third quarter, but trailing 8-3 at halftime was one of the surprises of the night in the season’s opening week. Eventually, Williams Field took over and Campo Verde began to lose key players throughout the night. “It was about trust for us tonight,” Black Hawks coach Steve Campbell said. “The defense gave up that early score, but we knew the unit was going to rebound while they had to be patient for our offense to come around with nine new starters. We had to trust that it was going to come together at some point.” The Coyotes held their own under first-year head coach and longtime defense coordinator Ryan Freeman, who stepped in after Max Ragsdale decided to move to the athletic director position. “What we have to do is quit compounding mistakes and learn to rebound,” Freeman said. “It’s something we talked about and then we let it happen. When you make a mistake, the key is to come back strong on the next play.” The difference came with the Coyotes driving as Caden Calloway broke lose for 15 yards down to the WF 27 in the fourth quarter trailing 11-8. The big play by Calloway was followed up by a holding call, a delay of game and sack. They ended up punting. The ensuing possession for the Black Hawks put it away with a CJ Tiller 20-yard score to Myles Taylor for an 18-8 advantage. “That was the difference right there,” Freeman said. “We were driving and then mistake after mistake changed the complexion of the drive and eventually the game.”

FIVE PLAYERS WHO STOOD OUT

Campo Verde 2021 CB Christopher Villalobos, (5-8, 165)

Villalobos did a good on Taylor in the first half, then broke up two passes while giving up damn near a foot to No. 13. The first one he undercut the out route and tipped the ball away and the second time he punched the ball loose on a jump ball. He ended the night on crutches, he says he will be OK, and it was no coincidence the Black Hawks scored the final touchdown through the air with Villalobos on the sideline. “He’s electric,” Freeman said. Villalobos said he they weren’t happy keeping it close and have some kind of hollow victory. They felt they could win. “We’re always considered the weakest, smallest and slowest,” he said. “We don’t care. We come out and hit them in the mouth and play all four quarters.”

Williams Field 2021 DT Aaron Wolfcale-Holstein (6-2, 285)

“Wolf” had three sacks including one in the fourth quarter when it looked like Campo Verde was on its way to at least the red zone with a chance to win. He consistently got to the backfield with a bevy of moves. One of those sacks was especially satisfying. “He (the opposing offensive lineman) called me soft. That’s can’t happen. Nope. I bull rushed him and took him and the quarterback down.” Wolf and the rest of the D didn’t allow another score after the initial drive by Campo and he was a big reason why. He’s a disruptor. After having zero sacks in 12 games last year and a ½ sack in five games as a sophomore, Wolfcale-Holstein already has three in his back pocket.

Campo Verde 2022 RB/LB Austin Earle (5-10, 170)

I owe Earle an apology because I called him by the wrong name on Twitter during the game. Kids – don’t leave it up to your nearly half-century old eyes and forget your glasses at home. Had the wrong jersey. Anyway, Earle looked good catching the ball as he went horizontal – completely laid out on the sidelines – to convert Campo’s first third down of the night to extend the drive. Then changed directions like three times to catch a floater of touchdown pass to finish off the opening drive. He looks much bigger than his listed weight and runs good routes. He clearly has good hands.

2022 Williams Field RB Kaden Cloud (5-11, 185)

The Campo Verde defense bottled up Kaden Cloud in the first half, holding him to five yards on five carries. Then he second half came, he broke off a 35-yard run that showed off his speed, strength, and slick moves. He then carried it three straight times to give the Black Hawks their first lead on the night on a power 1-yard run. There have been some good backs to come through Arizona over the years and after gaining 1,277 yards on just 117 carries last year, Cloud has the makings of a special career. He opened the season with 83 yards on 13 carries, but he will explode for much more as he might have faced one of the best defensive fronts in the state with an incredibly young line. The yards and excitement that is associated with Cloud is just rolling in (oh boy that was cheezy).

Campo Verde 2021 RB Caden Calloway (5-9, 170)

Everyone knows about his 1,739-yard and 22 touchdowns before an ankle injury. What they might not know is about is running style. He is very patient. I distinctly remember thinking as the had the ball in his hand, ‘Man, he really let’s those blocks develop.’ And then he takes off. He also uses his off hand to swipe at the hands of would-be tacklers to keep them off his jersey. He finished with 26 carries and 113 yards before his ankle got banged up. While he jogged off the field after laying prone for several minutes, Calloway never returned to action, so it is something worth monitoring.