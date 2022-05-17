Tempe Showcase recap

The 6'6 300 lb pancaker stood out as the biggest player at the showcase. Didn't play during the pandemic and came back, and quietly dominated last year as an all region player. Has good feet, and is pretty athletic at his size. A talented multi sport athlete also throws shot put and discus.

Corona Del Sol

Conner Ackerley '24 QB

Really athletic, but not a dual threat QB, more of a pocket passer with escapability and some speed. Consistent mechanically, and does a good job of going through progressions. Changes arm angles when he needs, and has really good velocity on the ball. Should thrive with an offense and a coach that really cater to his skill set. Also plays baseball and is a very good shortstop.

Keyvon Thomas '24 DB

6'1 corner that plays way longer. Has a knack for using his long arms to break plays up. Looks like he is going to grow another inch or two. Takes away the deep routes efficiently. Was highly competitive during various 7s tournaments.

Tempe

Elias Johnson '25 RB

Two way athlete should see some time on defense at LB. I love him at RB he has really good hands and is solid running short routes and securing the ball. Played varsity baseball as a freshmen.

Desert Vista

Traven Vigenser '23 ATH

Has secondary versatility and is a very exciting playmaking wide receiver. 6'1+ and plays in space well. Great ball skills that benefit him on both sides of the ball. Looks ready to compete versus higher level competition.

Christian Clark '24 RB

Definitely crowding the top of the RB list here in AZ. Now that the backfield is all his expect him to showcase the full range of his abilities. Strong lower body, and great balance. He can go through the middle, and looks like he'll be able bounce out and get creative.