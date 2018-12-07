The 2018 ArizonaVarsity 5A/6A Championship Postgame Show
Ralph Amsden recaps the 5A and 6A state championship games, and interviews Centennial's Jonathan Morris, Carson Keltner, and Cire Fields after their 60-7 win over Notre Dame, as well as Chandler's Jacob Conover after they beat Perry 65-28. Chilly, Cody Cameron and Brett Quintyne add their take on the championship games as well. (26 minutes)
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE