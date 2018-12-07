Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 09:32:28 -0600') }} football Edit

The 2018 ArizonaVarsity 5A/6A Championship Postgame Show

Fd8uygzdkvqzqzfa9pvp
Ralph Amsden
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Ralph Amsden recaps the 5A and 6A state championship games, and interviews Centennial's Jonathan Morris, Carson Keltner, and Cire Fields after their 60-7 win over Notre Dame, as well as Chandler's Jacob Conover after they beat Perry 65-28. Chilly, Cody Cameron and Brett Quintyne add their take on the championship games as well. (26 minutes)

To listen, click play below, or:

-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE

-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE


Elyicoqwyu4j1lnrv7xm
Ralph Amsden

More:

View the 5A Championship Photo Gallery

View the 6A Championship Photo Gallery

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}