The 2018 Week 11 STATE FORTY EIGHT 2018 Power 48
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT, an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagramto see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter!
And make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Centennial (10-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Chandler (9-1)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Pinnacle (9-1)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Saguaro (9-1)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Liberty (9-1)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Williams FIeld (9-1)
|
N/A
|
7
|
Highland (9-1)
|
N/A
|
8
|
Salpointe (10-0)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Notre Dame Prep (10-0)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Perry (8-2)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Desert Vista (9-1)
|
+2
|
12
|
Casteel (8-2)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Red Mountain (8-2)
|
+2
|
14
|
Mountain Pointe (6-4)
|
+2
|
15
|
Queen Creek (7-3)
|
-4
|
16
|
Higley (7-3)
|
-2
|
17
|
Desert Edge (7-3)
|
+6
|
18
|
Brophy (7-3)
|
+1
|
19
|
Sunrise Mountain (8-2)
|
-1
|
20
|
Cienega (8-2)
|
-3
|
21
|
Millennium (8-2)
|
+1
|
22
|
Peoria (9-1)
|
+2
|
23
|
Basha (6-4)
|
-2
|
24
|
Westview (8-2)
|
+2
|
25
|
Greenway (9-1)
|
+4
|
26
|
Cesar Chavez (7-3)
|
+1
|
27
|
Flowing Wells (8-2)
|
-7
|
28
|
Cactus (7-3)
|
-3
|
29
|
Marana (7-3)
|
+1
|
30
|
Glendale (9-1)
|
+1
|
31
|
Horizon (6-4)
|
+2
|
32
|
Sahuaro (8-2)
|
N/A
|
33
|
Prescott (8-2)
|
+2
|
34
|
Walden Grove (8-2)
|
+2
|
35
|
Chaparral (5-5)
|
-7
|
36
|
Campo Verde (6-4)
|
-2
|
37
|
Mingus (8-2)
|
+1
|
38
|
Ironwood Ridge (6-4)
|
+11
|
39
|
Bradshaw Mountain (8-2)
|
+1
|
40
|
Maricopa (5-5)
|
+9
|
41
|
Boulder Creek (4-6)
|
+8
|
42
|
Fairfax (7-3)
|
+2
|
43
|
Sunnyslope (5-5)
|
+6
|
44
|
Gilbert (4-6)
|
-5
|
45
|
Canyon del Oro (7-3)
|
+1
|
46
|
Seton Catholic (7-3)
|
-9
|
47
|
Northwest Christian (9-1)
|
+2
|
48
|
Thatcher (10-0)
|
+1