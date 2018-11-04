The 2018 Week 12 STATE FORTY EIGHT 2018 Power 48
The 2018 Week 12 STATE FORTY EIGHT 2018 Power 48

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division.
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Centennial (11-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Chandler (10-1)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Pinnacle (10-1)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Saguaro (10-1)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Liberty (10-1)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Williams Field (10-1)
|
N/A
|
7
|
Highland (10-1)
|
N/A
|
8
|
Salpointe (11-0)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Notre Dame Prep (11-0)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Perry (9-2)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Desert Vista (10-1)
|
N/A
|
12
|
Casteel (9-2)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Red Mountain (9-2)
|
N/A
|
14
|
Mountain Pointe (7-5)
|
N/A
|
15
|
Higley (8-3)
|
+1
|
16
|
Desert Edge (8-3)
|
+1
|
17
|
Sunrise Mountain (9-2)
|
+2
|
18
|
Cienega (9-2)
|
+2
|
19
|
Queen Creek (8-3)
|
-4
|
20
|
Millennium (9-2)
|
+1
|
21
|
Brophy (7-4)
|
-3
|
22
|
Greenway (10-1)
|
+3
|
23
|
Cactus (8-3)
|
+5
|
24
|
Basha (6-5)
|
-1
|
25
|
Westview (8-3)
|
-1
|
26
|
Cesar Chavez (7-4)
|
N/A
|
27
|
Sahuaro (9-2)
|
+5
|
28
|
Seton Catholic (8-3)
|
+17
|
29
|
Marana (7-4)
|
N/A
|
30
|
Flowing Wells (8-3)
|
-3
|
31
|
Horizon (6-5)
|
N/A
|
32
|
Peoria (9-2)
|
-10
|
33
|
Mingus (9-2)
|
+4
|
34
|
Glendale (9-2)
|
-4
|
35
|
Chaparral (5-6)
|
N/A
|
36
|
Campo Verde (6-5)
|
N/A
|
37
|
Prescott (8-3)
|
-4
|
38
|
Walden Grove (8-3)
|
-4
|
39
|
Ironwood Ridge (6-5)
|
-1
|
40
|
Bradshaw Mountain (8-3)
|
-1
|
41
|
Northwest Christian (10-1)
|
+6
|
42
|
Fairfax (7-3)
|
N/A
|
43
|
Thatcher (11-0)
|
+5
|
44
|
Maricopa (5-6)
|
-4
|
45
|
Canyon del Oro
|
N/A
|
46
|
Boulder Creek (4-7)
|
-5
|
47
|
Gilbert (4-7)
|
-3
|
48
|
Sunnyslope (5-6)
|
-5