The 2018 Week 4 STATE FORTY EIGHT 2018 Power 48
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Centennial (3-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Chandler (3-1)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Pinnacle (3-1)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Saguaro (3-1)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Highland (4-0)
|
+1
|
6
|
Higley (3-1)
|
-1
|
7
|
Chaparral (3-0)
|
N/A
|
8
|
Liberty (4-0)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Perry (3-1)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Marana (4-0)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Queen Creek (3-1)
|
N/A
|
12
|
Red Mountain (3-1)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Salpointe (3-0)
|
N/A
|
14
|
Williams Field (3-1)
|
+1
|
15
|
Desert Vista (3-0)
|
+1
|
16
|
Casteel (3-1)
|
+1
|
17
|
Notre Dame Prep (4-0)
|
+1
|
18
|
Mountain Pointe (1-2)
|
-4
|
19
|
Hamilton (2-2)
|
+1
|
20
|
Basha (4-0)
|
+2
|
21
|
Desert Ridge (2-2)
|
-1
|
22
|
Cienega (2-1)
|
-2
|
23
|
Boulder Creek (2-1)
|
+2
|
24
|
Sunrise Mountain (1-2)
|
N/A
|
25
|
Millennium (3-0)
|
+3
|
26
|
Westview (2-1)
|
N/A
|
27
|
Cactus (3-0)
|
+3
|
28
|
Peoria (3-0)
|
+3
|
29
|
Campo Verde (4-0)
|
+5
|
30
|
Brophy (3-1)
|
+6
|
31
|
Tucson (4-0)
|
+6
|
32
|
Verrado (1-2)
|
-5
|
33
|
Cesar Chavez (2-2)
|
+7
|
34
|
Flowing Wells (3-1)
|
+4
|
35
|
Gilbert (3-1)
|
+13
|
36
|
Desert Edge (2-2)
|
-2
|
37
|
Maricopa (3-1)
|
+2
|
38
|
Goldwater (2-1)
|
-15
|
39
|
Paradise Valley (3-0)
|
+4
|
40
|
Arcadia (4-0)
|
+4
|
41
|
Seton Catholic (3-0)
|
+8
|
42
|
McClintock (3-1)
|
+5
|
43
|
Bradshaw Mountain (4-0)
|
+6
|
44
|
Sahuaro (3-1)
|
+5
|
45
|
Shadow Ridge (3-1)
|
+4
|
46
|
Glendale (3-0)
|
+3
|
47
|
Walden Grove (2-1)
|
+2
|
48
|
Buena (2-1)
|
+1