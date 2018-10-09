The 2018 Week 8 STATE FORTY EIGHT 2018 Power 48
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Centennial (7-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Chandler (6-1)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Pinnacle (6-1)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Saguaro (7-1)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Liberty (7-0)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Queen Creek (7-1)
|
N/A
|
7
|
Williams Field (7-1)
|
N/A
|
8
|
Salpointe (7-0)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Notre Dame Prep (8-0)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Perry (5-2)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Casteel (6-2)
|
N/A
|
12
|
Higley (6-2)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Highland (7-1)
|
+1
|
14
|
Basha (6-1)
|
+1
|
15
|
Desert Vista (6-1)
|
+1
|
16
|
Red Mountain (6-2)
|
+1
|
17
|
Mountain Pointe (3-4)
|
-4
|
18
|
Cienega (6-1)
|
+1
|
19
|
Sunrise Mountain (5-2)
|
+1
|
20
|
Brophy (6-2)
|
-2
|
21
|
Chaparral (5-2)
|
N/A
|
22
|
Flowing Wells (6-1)
|
+1
|
23
|
Millennium (5-2)
|
+1
|
24
|
Desert Edge (5-3)
|
+2
|
25
|
Peoria (6-1)
|
N/A
|
26
|
Cactus (5-2)
|
-4
|
27
|
Marana (5-2)
|
N/A
|
28
|
Westview (5-2)
|
+1
|
29
|
Glendale (7-0)
|
+3
|
30
|
Cesar Chavez (4-3)
|
+11
|
31
|
Greenway (7-1)
|
+7
|
32
|
Sahuaro (6-2)
|
+4
|
33
|
Tucson (5-2)
|
-5
|
34
|
Campo Verde (6-2)
|
-3
|
35
|
Horizon (3-4)
|
-2
|
36
|
Mesquite (5-3)
|
+6
|
37
|
Gilbert (4-4)
|
-3
|
38
|
Seton Catholic (6-1)
|
+5
|
39
|
Prescott (5-2)
|
+10
|
40
|
Bradshaw Mountain (7-1)
|
-5
|
41
|
Walden Grove (5-2)
|
+3
|
42
|
Ironwood (5-2)
|
+3
|
43
|
Mingus (5-2)
|
+5
|
44
|
Paradise Valley (5-2)
|
-7
|
45
|
Desert Ridge (3-5)
|
-15
|
46
|
Boulder Creek (4-4)
|
-7
|
47
|
La Joya (5-2)
|
+2
|
48
|
Canyon del Oro (5-2)
|
-1