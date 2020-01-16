The 2019 2A ArizonaVarsity Awards
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Player of the Year
Man-Man Freeman (Phoenix Christian)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Offensive Co-Players of the Year
Tayvin Bevell (Round Valley) and David Marquez (Trivium Prep)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Defensive Player of the Year
Collin Thompson (Thatcher)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Co-Two-Way Player of the Year
Marc Irigoyen (Round Valley) and Graham Nielsen (St.Johns)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Co-Underclassman of the Year
Brayan Mendoza (North Pointe) and Gage Lentz (Veritas Prep)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Co-Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Davin Parker (Alchesay) and Trey Hohlbein (Antelope)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Devin Bowling (Benson)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Coach of the Year
Marcus Bell (Round Valley)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Assistant Coach of the Year
Jay Leary (Phoenix Christian)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Quarterback of the Year
Ryan Powell (Miami)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Running Back of the Year
Hunter Ogle (Santa Cruz)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Co-Wide Receiver of the Year
Gabe Escobedo (Miami) and Zachary Jackson (Veritas Prep)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Tight End of the Year
Brian Goss (Miami)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Zach Cole (Phoenix Christian)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Mark Hocking (Phoenix Christian)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Linebacker of the Year
Mark Ballejos (St Johns)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Defensive Back of the Year
Dylan Thomas (Antelope)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Return Specialist of the Year
Josh Kottiri (Trivium Prep)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Kicker of the Year
Jason Cross (Phoenix Christian)
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Punter of the Year
Bug Molina (Bisbee)
All ArizonaVarsity 2A Team
QB- Tayvin Bevell (Round Valley)
QB- Ryan Powell (Miami)
RB- Man-Man Freeman (Phoenix Christian)
RB- David Marquez (Trivium Prep)
RB- Hunter Ogle (Santa Cruz)
WR- Zachary Jackson (Veritas Prep)
WR- Gabe Escobedo (Miami)
WR- Dano Lopez (Bisbee)
TE- Brian Goss (Miami)
OL- Zion Gamilla (Trivium Prep)
OL- Jadon Cisco (Round Valley)
OL- Juan Castillo (Santa Cruz)
OL- Cristian Sanchez (Phoenix Christian)
OL- Zach Cole (Phoenix Christian)
OL- Keanu Clark (Round Valley)
DL- Collin Thompson (Thatcher)
DL- Mark Hocking (Phoenix Christian)
DL- Isaiah Usher (Chandler Prep)
DL- Elijah Mizysak (Glendale Prep)
DL- JP McCall (Round Valley)
LB- Marc Irigoyen (Round Valley)
LB- Mark Ballejos (St Johns)
LB- Aidan Daly (Chandler Prep)
LB- JT Kessay (Alchesay)
LB- Charlie Lines (Heritage Academy)
DB- Dylan Thomas (Antelope)
DB- Graham Nielsen (St.Johns)
DB- Seth Wiltbank (Round Valley)
DB- Finley Hobbs (Scottsdale Prep)
DB- Howard Russell (Phoenix Christian)
KR- Josh Kottiri (Trivium Prep)
PR- Carson Barney (Benson)
K- Jason Cross (Phoenix Christian)
P- Bug Molina (Bisbee)