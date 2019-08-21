Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT , an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter !

Each of the staff members of Arizona Varsity has the ability to give their input on the STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48, and each is even allowed to make one change to the list per week. Here's what they had to say:

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona): "It can be argued that there are no wrong answers in preseason polls as every team is 0-0. Think I will let you roll with this first one."

Alec Simpson (@AlecSimpson5): "Personally, I'd go Chandler at 1, Saguaro at 2, and Centennial at 3."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron): (Used veto power to move Desert Vista from #8 to #5) "I would like to veto Desert Vista to #5. I really think that Thunder team is the 2nd best team in the 6A. They have one of the strongest 2020 classes in the state and some really talented incoming Juniors that will make an immediate impact. Coach Hinds and his staff will have that team ready to go every Friday night against any opponent."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY): (Used veto power to swap Arcadia for Canyon del Oro at #44)



