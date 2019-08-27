Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT , an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter !

Each of the staff members of Arizona Varsity has the ability to give their input on the STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48, and each is even allowed to make one change to the list per week. Here's what they had to say:

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron): (Used veto power to move Hamilton from #24 to #19) "I would like to veto Hamilton into the #19 spot. They proved last Friday night that they are a much different team than last year and they deserve to be ranked as a Top 20 team in this state."

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona): (Used veto power to give Hamilton an even higher bump from #19 to #16) "I think Hamilton needs to be higher. They are better than 5 places over Chaparral. Huskies led game wire to wire and had it under wraps midway through the 3rd quarter. A balanced offense with Nick Arvay and a trio of RBs plus a defense that made Miller scramble all night. I'm moving Hamilton up to 16. Desert Edge trailed Prescott 17-13 at home before rallying for a 10-point win. I don't see Prescott in this 48 (although I think they'll be there very soon). So my VETO is to push the Huskies up ahead of the Scorpions and move everyone else down 1."



