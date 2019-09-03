The 2019 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48: Week 3
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Centennial (1-0)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Pinnacle (2-0)
|
+2
|
4
|
Saguaro (1-1)
|
-1
|
5
|
Desert Vista (1-1)
|
-1
|
6
|
Salpointe (1-0)
|
N/A
|
7
|
Notre Dame (2-0)
|
N/A
|
8
|
Perry (1-1)
|
+1
|
9
|
Red Mountain (2-0)
|
+2
|
10
|
Hamilton (2-0)
|
+6
|
11
|
Highland (1-1)
|
-3
|
12
|
Casteel (1-1)
|
+1
|
13
|
Sunrise Mountain (2-0)
|
+7
|
14
|
Queen Creek (1-1)
|
-2
|
15
|
Desert Edge (2-0)
|
+1
|
16
|
Millennium (1-0)
|
+3
|
17
|
Brophy (2-0)
|
+1
|
18
|
Horizon (2-0)
|
+12
|
19
|
Williams Field (0-2)
|
-9
|
20
|
Basha (2-0)
|
+4
|
21
|
Liberty (1-1)
|
N/A
|
22
|
Mountain Pointe (1-1)
|
-7
|
23
|
Higley (0-2)
|
-9
|
24
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-0)
|
+1
|
25
|
Desert Ridge (1-1)
|
+3
|
26
|
Cienega (1-0)
|
N/A
|
27
|
Cesar Chavez (1-1)
|
-5
|
28
|
Cactus (1-0)
|
-1
|
29
|
Chaparral (1-1)
|
N/A
|
30
|
Campo Verde
|
+5
|
31
|
Westview (0-1)
|
-1
|
32
|
Peoria (1-0)
|
-1
|
33
|
Boulder Creek (1-0)
|
+3
|
34
|
Mountain Ridge (2-0)
|
+15
|
35
|
Paradise Valley (1-0)
|
+2
|
36
|
Fairfax (1-1)
|
+2
|
37
|
Sahuaro (2-0)
|
+9
|
38
|
Canyon del Oro (2-0)
|
+10
|
39
|
Mesquite (1-1)
|
-7
|
40
|
Verrado (1-0)
|
+1
|
41
|
Arcadia (2-0)
|
+1
|
42
|
Corona del Sol (1-1)
|
-8
|
43
|
Mountain View (Marana) (0-1)
|
N/A
|
44
|
Greenway (1-0)
|
N/A
|
45
|
Pueblo (1-0)
|
+4
|
46
|
Walden Grove (1-0)
|
+1
|
47
|
Willow Canyon (2-0)
|
+2
|
48
|
Gilbert (1-1)
|
-3