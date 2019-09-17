News More News
The 2019 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48: Week 5

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT, an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter!

The STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48: Week 5
Rank School Movement

1

Chandler (4-0)

N/A

2

Pinnacle (3-0)

N/A

3

Centennial (2-1)

N/A

4

Saguaro (3-1)

N/A

5

Salpointe (2-0)

N/A

6

Desert Vista (2-1)

N/A

7

Perry (3-1)

N/A

8

Notre Dame (4-0)

N/A

9

Red Mountain (4-1)

N/A

10

Hamilton (4-0)

N/A

11

Highland (3-1)

N/A

12

Casteel (3-1)

N/A

13

Millennium (2-0)

+1

14

Queen Creek (3-1)

-1

15

Brophy (4-0)

N/A

16

Liberty (3-1)

N/A

17

Horizon (3-1)

+2

18

Basha (4-0)

+2

19

Sunrise Mountain (2-1)

-1

20

Williams Field (2-2)

+1

21

Higley (2-2)

+1

22

Cactus (3-0)

+2

23

Desert Edge (2-2)

-6

24

Desert Ridge (2-2)

-1

25

Chaparral (3-1)

N/A

26

Campo Verde (4-0)

+1

27

Peoria (3-0)

+1

28

Paradise Valley (3-0)

+3

29

Cesar Chavez (2-2)

+5

30

Mountain Ridge (3-1)

-2

31

Sahuaro (4-0)

+1

32

Ironwood Ridge (1-2)

-6

33

Boulder Creek (2-1)

N/A

34

Canyon del Oro (4-0)

+1

35

Sunnyslope (1-2)

-5

36

Westview (1-2)

N/A

37

Mesquite (3-1)

N/A

38

Arcadia (4-0)

N/A

39

Pueblo (3-0)

N/A

40

American Leadership- Queen Creek (4-0)

+3

41

Greenway (3-0)

+3

42

Shadow Ridge (3-1)

+7

43

Tucson (3-1)

+6

44

Buena (2-1)

+5

45

Verrado (1-2)

-5

46

South Mountain (2-2)

+3

47

Cienega (1-2)

-2

48

Benjamin Franklin (4-0)

+1
