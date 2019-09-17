The 2019 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48: Week 5
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Chandler (4-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Pinnacle (3-0)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Centennial (2-1)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Saguaro (3-1)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Salpointe (2-0)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Desert Vista (2-1)
|
N/A
|
7
|
Perry (3-1)
|
N/A
|
8
|
Notre Dame (4-0)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Red Mountain (4-1)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Hamilton (4-0)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Highland (3-1)
|
N/A
|
12
|
Casteel (3-1)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Millennium (2-0)
|
+1
|
14
|
Queen Creek (3-1)
|
-1
|
15
|
Brophy (4-0)
|
N/A
|
16
|
Liberty (3-1)
|
N/A
|
17
|
Horizon (3-1)
|
+2
|
18
|
Basha (4-0)
|
+2
|
19
|
Sunrise Mountain (2-1)
|
-1
|
20
|
Williams Field (2-2)
|
+1
|
21
|
Higley (2-2)
|
+1
|
22
|
Cactus (3-0)
|
+2
|
23
|
Desert Edge (2-2)
|
-6
|
24
|
Desert Ridge (2-2)
|
-1
|
25
|
Chaparral (3-1)
|
N/A
|
26
|
Campo Verde (4-0)
|
+1
|
27
|
Peoria (3-0)
|
+1
|
28
|
Paradise Valley (3-0)
|
+3
|
29
|
Cesar Chavez (2-2)
|
+5
|
30
|
Mountain Ridge (3-1)
|
-2
|
31
|
Sahuaro (4-0)
|
+1
|
32
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-2)
|
-6
|
33
|
Boulder Creek (2-1)
|
N/A
|
34
|
Canyon del Oro (4-0)
|
+1
|
35
|
Sunnyslope (1-2)
|
-5
|
36
|
Westview (1-2)
|
N/A
|
37
|
Mesquite (3-1)
|
N/A
|
38
|
Arcadia (4-0)
|
N/A
|
39
|
Pueblo (3-0)
|
N/A
|
40
|
American Leadership- Queen Creek (4-0)
|
+3
|
41
|
Greenway (3-0)
|
+3
|
42
|
Shadow Ridge (3-1)
|
+7
|
43
|
Tucson (3-1)
|
+6
|
44
|
Buena (2-1)
|
+5
|
45
|
Verrado (1-2)
|
-5
|
46
|
South Mountain (2-2)
|
+3
|
47
|
Cienega (1-2)
|
-2
|
48
|
Benjamin Franklin (4-0)
|
+1