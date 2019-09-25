Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT , an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter !

Each of the staff members of Arizona Varsity has the ability to give their input on the STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48, and each is even allowed to make one change to the list per week. Here's what they had to say:

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona): (Used veto power to drop Williams Field from 21 to 34) "Let's look at the Black Hawks' wins...Cactus Shadows, Verrado, and Marana. None of those 3 are Top 48 teams and they have a combined record of 4-10. My Veto is to move Williams Field DOWN to 34 (and bump 13 teams UP 1), since I can only move 1 team and Williams Field hasn't shown they can beat a team ranked as high as Sunrise Mountain. Prove me wrong this week against Casteel this Friday, Black Hawks!"

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY): (Used veto power to drop Perry from 7 to 11)