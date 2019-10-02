Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT , an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter !

Each of the staff members of Arizona Varsity has the ability to give their input on the STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48, and each is even allowed to make one change to the list per week. Here's what they had to say:

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona): (Used veto power to Sabino from 46 to 44)

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY): (Used veto power to move Paradise Valley from 23 to 17)

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron): (Used veto power to move Highland from 13 to 9)

"Even in a loss, Highland proved to me that they’re a Top 10 team in the state right now. They’ve lost to Hamilton and Desert Vista by a combined score of 8 points. If two plays went their way in those games, the Hawks would be undefeated and we’d be having the discussion if they were a Top 5 team."