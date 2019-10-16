The 2019 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48: Week 9
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Chandler (7-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Pinnacle (6-1)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Centennial (6-1)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Saguaro (6-1)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Salpointe (6-0)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Horizon (6-1)
|
+6
|
7
|
Queen Creek (6-1)
|
+1
|
8
|
Notre Dame (7-1)
|
-2
|
9
|
Red Mountain (6-1)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Brophy (7-1)
|
-3
|
11
|
Hamilton (7-1)
|
-1
|
12
|
Highland (5-2)
|
-1
|
13
|
Campo Verde (7-0)
|
N/A
|
14
|
Perry (4-3)
|
N/A
|
15
|
Higley (5-2)
|
N/A
|
16
|
Williams Field (5-2)
|
N/A
|
17
|
Chaparral (5-2)
|
N/A
|
18
|
Desert Vista (5-2)
|
N/A
|
19
|
Millennium (5-2)
|
N/A
|
20
|
Cesar Chavez (6-2)
|
N/A
|
21
|
Liberty (5-2)
|
+2
|
22
|
Canyon del Oro (7-0)
|
+4
|
23
|
Casteel (4-3)
|
+2
|
24
|
Desert Edge (5-3)
|
+5
|
25
|
Mountain Ridge (5-3)
|
-4
|
26
|
Sunnyslope (4-3)
|
-2
|
27
|
Cactus (5-2)
|
-5
|
28
|
Cienega (5-2)
|
+4
|
29
|
Sunrise Mountain (5-2)
|
+2
|
30
|
Basha (4-3)
|
-3
|
31
|
ALA- Queen Creek (7-0)
|
+2
|
32
|
Sahuaro (6-2)
|
-4
|
33
|
Gilbert (3-4)
|
+1
|
34
|
Peoria (6-1)
|
+2
|
35
|
Coconino (7-0)
|
+5
|
36
|
Greenway (6-1)
|
+9
|
37
|
Benjamin Franklin (7-0)
|
+5
|
38
|
Marcos de Niza (5-2)
|
+5
|
39
|
Desert Ridge (3-4)
|
N/A
|
40
|
Shadow Ridge (5-2)
|
-10
|
41
|
Sabino (5-2)
|
+3
|
42
|
La Joya (5-2)
|
+4
|
43
|
Seton Catholic (5-2)
|
+6
|
44
|
Buena (5-2)
|
-3
|
45
|
Walden Grove (6-1)
|
+3
|
46
|
Cactus Shadows (4-3)
|
+3
|
47
|
Boulder Creek (3-4)
|
-12
|
48
|
Corona del Sol (3-4)
|
-10
Each of the staff members of Arizona Varsity has the ability to give their input on the STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48, and each is even allowed to make one change to the list per week. Here's what they had to say:
No vetoes this week