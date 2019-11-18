The 2019 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48: Week 14
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT, an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter!
And make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Chandler (11-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Saguaro (10-1)
|
+1
|
3
|
Hamilton (9-2)
|
+2
|
4
|
Salpointe (10-0)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Centennial (9-2)
|
-3
|
6
|
Red Mountain (11-1)
|
+1
|
7
|
Horizon (9-2)
|
-1
|
8
|
Notre Dame (11-1)
|
+2
|
9
|
Williams Field (10-2)
|
+2
|
10
|
Chaparral (8-3)
|
-2
|
11
|
Pinnacle (8-3)
|
-2
|
12
|
Casteel (9-3)
|
+4
|
13
|
Queen Creek (9-3)
|
+6
|
14
|
Desert Vista (9-3)
|
+6
|
15
|
Campo Verde (9-3)
|
+6
|
16
|
Desert Edge (9-3)
|
+2
|
17
|
Liberty (8-4)
|
+9
|
18
|
Desert Ridge (7-5)
|
-5
|
19
|
Highland (8-4)
|
-2
|
20
|
Perry (7-5)
|
-8
|
21
|
Cactus (10-2)
|
+3
|
22
|
Higley (8-4)
|
-8
|
23
|
Millennium (9-3)
|
-8
|
24
|
Brophy (8-3)
|
-2
|
25
|
Cesar Chavez (8-3)
|
-2
|
26
|
ALA- Queen Creek (11-1)
|
+5
|
27
|
Sunrise Mountain (8-4)
|
N/A
|
28
|
Cienega (9-3)
|
-3
|
29
|
Mesa Mountain View (6-6)
|
-1
|
30
|
Gila Ridge (11-1)
|
+4
|
31
|
Peoria (9-3)
|
-1
|
32
|
La Joya (8-3)
|
-1
|
33
|
Sunnyslope (6-5)
|
N/A
|
34
|
Mesquite (9-3)
|
+5
|
35
|
Benjamin Franklin (11-1)
|
+1
|
36
|
Sahuaro (8-3)
|
-7
|
37
|
Greenway (9-2)
|
-2
|
38
|
Coconino (9-2)
|
-1
|
39
|
Buena (8-3)
|
-1
|
40
|
Casa Grande (7-5)
|
N/A
|
41
|
South Mountain (7-3)
|
N/A
|
42
|
Canyon del Oro (8-3)
|
N/A
|
43
|
Northwest Christian (11-1)
|
+1
|
44
|
Walden Grove (9-2)
|
-1
|
45
|
Snowflake (10-2)
|
+4
|
46
|
Marcos de Niza (6-6)
|
-1
|
47
|
Sabino (8-4)
|
-1
|
48
|
Mountain Ridge (5-6)
|
N/A