The 2022 4A ArizonaVarsity Awards
Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!
Without further ado- here are this year's honors for the 4A divison:
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Player of the Year
Adam Damante (ALA Gilbert North)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Player of the Year
Isaac Stopke (Lake Havasu)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Player of the Year
Matthew Brimhall (Snowflake)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Two-Way Player of the Year
Tyton Slade (ALA Gilbert North)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Jayden Thoreson (Mica Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Co-Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Akhir Harris (Sierra Linda)
Michael Palmer (Independence)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Gabriel Smith (Walden Grove)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Cayden Gibson (Arizona College Prep)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Coach of the Year
Randy Ricedorff (ALA Gilbert North)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Assistant Coach of the Year
Eric Rossi (Canyon del Oro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Quarterback of the Year
Richard Stallworth (Yuma Catholic)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Co-Running Backs of the Year
Isaiah Savoie (Apache Junction)
Viliami Tongotea (Buckeye)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Dual-Threat Back of the Year
Jett McRae (Snowflake)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Wide Receiver of the Year
Brandon Phelps (ALA Gilbert North)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Tight End of the Year
Kevin Quintero (Amphitheater)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Cade Alisa (Poston Butte)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Team Offensive Line of the Year
St. Mary's Catholic High School
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Jaxson Jones (Yuma Catholic)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Linebacker of the Year
Jarred Marquez (Yuma Catholic)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Back of the Year
Jakhi Robertson (Poston Butte)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Return Specialist of the Year
Elijah Little (Thunderbird)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Kicking Specialist of the Year
Damian Gonzalez (Marcos de Niza)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Desert Sky Region Awards
Player of the Year: Braesen Leon (Marcos de Niza)
Offensive Player of the Year: Jamaal Young (Marcos de Niza)
Defensive Player Year: Cayden Gibson (Arizona College Prep)
Coach of the Year: Anthony Figueroa (Marcos de Niza)
ArizonaVarsity 4A East Sky Region Awards
Player of the Year: Adam Damante (ALA Gilbert North)
Offensive Player of the Year: Brandon Phelps (ALA Gilbert North)
Defensive Player Year: Matthew Brimhall (Snowflake)
Coach of the Year: Randy Ricedorff (ALA Gilbert North)
ArizonaVarsity 4A West Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Richard Stallworth (Yuma Catholic)
Offensive Player of the Year: Viliami Tongotea (Buckeye)
Defensive Player Year: Jaxson Jones (Yuma Catholic)
Coach of the Year: David Inness (Northwest Christian)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Skyline Region Awards
Player of the Year: Isaac Stopke (Lake Havasu)
Offensive Player of the Year: David Galindo (St. Mary's)
Co-Defensive Player Year: Elijah Garcia (St. Mary's) and Gavin Briggs (Lake Havasu)
Coach of the Year: Jose Lucero (St. Mary's)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Southwest Region Awards
Player of the Year: Sean Mathews (Thunderbird)
Offensive Player of the Year: Deyon Bradley (Moon Valley)
Defensive Player Year: Nate Godoy (Thunderbird)
Coach of the Year: Matt Nalette (Thunderbird)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Copper Sky Region Awards
Player of the Year: Kendre Pride (Carl Hayden)
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaime Zayas (Carl Hayden)
Defensive Player Year: Michael Palmer (Independence)
Coach of the Year: Steven Arenas (Carl Hayden)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Gila Region Awards
Player of the Year: Gabriel Smith (Walden Grove)
Offensive Player of the Year: Paul Guy (Walden Grove)
Defensive Player Year: Boden Crane (Catalina Foothills)
Coach of the Year: Corey Noble (Walden Grove)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Kino Region Awards
Player of the Year: Jayden Thoreson (Mica Mountain)
Offensive Player of the Year: Daylon Beck (Canyon del Oro)
Defensive Player Year: Kason Colbert (Mica Mountain)
Coach of the Year: Pat Nugent (Mica Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Grand Canyon Region Awards
Player of the Year: Gabriel Ricketts (Bradshaw Mountain)
Offensive Player of the Year: Troy Edwards (Lee Williams)
Defensive Player Year: Landen Francis (Prescott)
Coach of the Year: Bob Young (Bradshaw Mountain)
