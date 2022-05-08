The 2022 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Coaching Carousel
ArizonaVarsity.com is your source for high school football coverage in Arizona. Today, we're keeping you updated on the latest head coaching changes throughout the state.
Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state.
Currently, we show 59 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is up from the list of new coaches in 2020 (when there were 45).
|Conf.
|School
|Former Coach
|New Coach
|
6A
|
Cibola
|
Steven Fritz
|
Kasey Koeppler
|
6A
|
Corona del Sol
|
Jon Becktold
|
Jake Barro
|
6A
|
Desert Vista
|
Ty Wisdom
|
Nate Gill
|
6A
|
Perry
|
Preston Jones
|
Joseph Ortiz
|
6A
|
Red Mountain
|
Mike Peterson
|
Kyle Enders
|
6A
|
Westwood
|
Kyle Ide
|
Brandon Large
|
5A
|
Agua Fria
|
George Martinez
|
Ricky Higuera
|
5A
|
Cactus Shadows
|
Mike Hudnutt
|
5A
|
Casa Grande
|
Jake Barro
|
Mark Luna
|
5A
|
Cactus
|
Joseph Ortiz
|
Brian Belles
|
5A
|
Flowing Wells
|
Scott Cortese
|
Brian Hook
|
5A
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
James Hardy Jr.
|
Dale Stott
|
5A
|
La Joya
|
Devin Dourisseau
|
Adam Beene
|
5A
|
Maricopa
|
Rick Skinner
|
Tevin Rutherford
|
5A
|
McClintock
|
Corbin Smith
|
Mike Fell
|
5A
|
Mesquite
|
Scott Hare
|
Vance Miller
|
5A
|
North Canyon
|
Adam Beene
|
Jeremy Dieck
|
5A
|
Skyline
|
George Hawthorne
|
Adam Schiermyer
|
4A
|
Buckeye
|
Kelley Moore
|
Puni Ellis
|
4A
|
Combs
|
Travis Miller
|
Levi Hoaglund
|
4A
|
Desert Sunrise
|
(new school)
|
Jonathan Clark
|
4A
|
Kofa
|
Karl Pope
|
Alfonzo Brown
|
4A
|
Lee Williams
|
Patrick O'Boyle
|
Stevann Brown
|
4A
|
Maryvale
|
Sam Schilling
|
Byron Traylor
|
4A
|
Peoria
|
Will Babb
|
Jason Golden
|
4A
|
Rio Rico
|
Kevin Kuhm
|
Jeff Scurran
|
4A
|
Sahuaro
|
Scott McKee
|
Al Alexander
|
4A
|
Sierra Linda
|
Nate Gill
|
Ty Preyer
|
4A
|
Youngker
|
Anthony Cluff
|
Josh Sekoch
|
3A
|
ALA-Anthem
|
(new school)
|
3A
|
ALA-West Foothills
|
(new school)
|
Tim Sue' Sue' Liufau
|
3A
|
Benson
|
Chris Determan
|
3A
|
Chinle
|
Alan Barwick
|
3A
|
Crismon
|
(new school)
|
Corbin Smith
|
3A
|
Florence
|
Bill McKane
|
Jesse Hart
|
3A
|
Kingman
|
Russ Stryker
|
Trent Graff
|
3A
|
Palo Verde
|
Mike Wells
|
Jamal Chatman
|
3A
|
Parker
|
Jeston Lotts
|
Jeff Wheatley
|
3A
|
River Valley
|
Jonathan Clark
|
Kevin Hall
|
3A
|
Tempe
|
Todd Hanley
|
Sean Freeman
|
2A
|
Antelope
|
Gary Mauldin
|
Doug South
|
2A
|
Arete Prep
|
Cord Smith
|
2A
|
Camp Verde
|
Rick Walsworth
|
Aaron Gronwald
|
2A
|
Coronado
|
Jerry Black
|
Rick Benjamin
|
2A
|
Greyhills
|
Kyle Blackrock
|
Vaughn Salabye
|
2A
|
Highland Prep
|
Shane Stephenson
|
Jason Shaw
|
2A
|
Highland Prep West
|
(new school)
|
Mario Jimerson
|
2A
|
Holbrook
|
Christopher Starkey
|
Shawn Holley
|
2A
|
Kingman Academy
|
Bill McCord
|
Sean Windecker
|
2A
|
North Pointe Prep
|
Jason Shaw
|
2A
|
Pima
|
Jim Hughes
|
Josh Wilkins
|
2A
|
Red Mesa
|
Sandy Benally
|
2A
|
San Tan Charter
|
Kerry Taylor
|
Chase Cartwright
|
2A
|
Sequoia Pathfinder
|
(new school)
|
Steve Ciszek
|
2A
|
St. Johns
|
Mike Morgan
|
John Richardson
|
2A
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Joshua Oliver
|
Brett Davis
|
2A
|
Trivium Prep
|
Michael Spencer
|
Stephen Hemming
|
1A
|
Fort Thomas
|
Bracken Walker
|
1A
|
Tempe Prep
|
Larry Cain
|
Jason Jones
ArizonaVarsity.com (virtual) Roundtable: A few members of our staff weigh in on some of the state's new additions
Q. 1: What changes really stood out to you?
In conversations with Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron, the name that came up most was that of Joseph Ortiz, who left Cactus in January for Perry, where he becomes just the second head coach of the Chandler District school.
Ralph Amsden: "Coach Ortiz to Perry was an earthquake-level change. He'd gone from replacing one coach that was all a school and community has ever known at Cactus (Larry Fetkenhier) to doing the exact same thing at Perry. I've been covering Perry for 10 years and it's been rough to watch talented teams with enormous participation levels get torched on defense and not be able to establish a running game. If he's the cure for those ills, then we might see the Pumas back to the championship competition level they were at when the Purdy brothers were quarterbacking there."
Cody Cameron: "Joe Ortiz is the man. He has brought an energy there that I've never seen before, and we're only in Spring Ball! Those players will love playing for Coach Ortiz and company. They have a pretty damn good shot at winning 7-8 games this season as well. However, he still can't beat me in golf though!"
Chilly: "Man, although Perry, Desert Vista, and Corona del Sol were the worst-kept secrets (a few writers and I were discussing all three guys and all three schools almost before they turned off the scoreboards at their final games). . . I think that AD's Jennifer Burks, David Klecka, and David Huffine knocked those hires out of the park. As long as they're patient and give these guys time, I'm sure Ortiz, Gill, and Barro are gonna be great!"
Ralph: "Both Nate Gill and Jake Barro were transformative presences for the communities they came from, not just the football teams, so having them both in the Tempe Union District and competing against each other at Desert Vista and Corona del Sol will be fascinating for the next few years."
Q. 2: What first-time coaches are you excited about seeing them get their shot?
The name that came up the most here was Kyle Enders. It looks to be a seamless transition at Red Mountain following the retirement of Mike Peterson. Enders played football for the Mountain Lions (2004-06), has been on the RMHS staff for 10 years, and was the defensive coordinator for the past six years. Under Peterson, Red Mountain made the 6A semifinals three times and played for a 6A Conference championship.
Cody: "I am stoked for this Red Mountain, Kyle Enders hire. This is a coach who lives and breathes Red Mountain football. He's a former Mountain Lion alum, he's coached on staff as the DC for many years, and he's extremely passionate about developing his players and molding them into young men. This was a home run hire by the Red Mountain Admin and no one should be shocked to see Red Mountain compete with the best in the 6A Conference, just like they've done the past couple of seasons, for many years to come."
Chilly: "Without question, I'm excited for Coach Enders. He's been the heart and soul of that program for as long as I've been watching them. He bleeds Red Mountain and he is one of the smartest football minds."
Ralph: "Of course we're all fascinated by one of the most respected defensive coordinators in Arizona in Kyle Enders getting his shot to lead Red Mountain, but my pick here is former Cactus and Trevor Browne assistant Ty Preyer getting his first head coaching gig at Sierra Linda. He's just a good dude who loves ball and I am excited to see him make his mark."
Cody: "I could not be happier for new Sierra Linda head coach Ty Preyer. Coach Preyer is a great example of a coach who serves as a role model, not only on campus, but the surrounding community as well. His players go to war for him. To see a dude like that get his first head coaching opportunity, after putting in countless hours as an assistant, is awesome to see. Former Sierra Linda coach, and now Desert Vista head coach Nate Gill, did phenomenal things during his time with the program, and I know Coach Preyer will step right in and continue the success."
Cody had thoughts on a couple other new head coaches as well. One previously coached offense and the other was on the defensive side.
Cody: "Another school who hired a former alum was Westwood High School, which went out and snagged Brandon Large, a former OC at Higley. Coach Large is a mastermind offensive coach and he has a great mixture of skilled returners and up-and-comers on the offensive side of the ball. He's put together a great staff, including former Higley coach Josh Licht, who will serve as Westwood's new DC. I truly think Coach Large and company can get Westwood to not only compete, but win a few region titles in the next 4 to 5 years."
Cody: "Florence High School quietly had one of the best hires in the state this offseason. New head coach Jesse Hart has been coaching in the Valley for a long time. He brings a new level of wisdom and excitement to that program. That area has talent. With a productive offseason and a buy-in to what Coach Hart preaches, I think the Gophers can be a 6 or 7-win team."
Q. 3: What current assistant coaches may find their way to a varsity head job in the near future?
Chilly: "I've been pushing Coach Nyles Outley from Saguaro forever and he is ready. I think Chaparral's DC, Coach Derrick Nsubuga, Casteel's Coach Bryson Lanza, and Pinnacle's Coach Trace Carroll are younger, fresh-faced culture builders that really get it. Some freshman coaches that I could see coaching Friday nights include Corona del Sol's Chad Ackerley. I love Coach Brett Boyd over at Chandler. He's absolutely great. Coach Nick Offenberger at Saguaro has been spectacular and is undefeated. Also, Coach Diron Tappin at Desert Mountain has been instrumental in helping turn that thing around."
Ralph: "I have no idea, but that's a great question. I will say I was excited to see Trevor Russell get his start as an assistant coach under Eddy Zubey at Higley. Russell is one of the most exciting wide receivers I have covered in the last decade in Arizona high school football and I'm sure he has a wealth of knowledge to share."
