 ArizonaVarsity - The 2022 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Coaching Carousel
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-08 12:43:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2022 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Coaching Carousel

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

ArizonaVarsity.com is your source for high school football coverage in Arizona. Today, we're keeping you updated on the latest head coaching changes throughout the state.

Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state.

Currently, we show 59 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is up from the list of new coaches in 2020 (when there were 45).

Have a tip, update, or omission? Email gridironarizona@yahoo.com

2022 Arizona High School Football Coaching Changes
Conf. School Former Coach New Coach

6A

Cibola

Steven Fritz

Kasey Koeppler

6A

Corona del Sol

Jon Becktold

Jake Barro

6A

Desert Vista

Ty Wisdom

Nate Gill

6A

Perry

Preston Jones

Joseph Ortiz

6A

Red Mountain

Mike Peterson

Kyle Enders

6A

Westwood

Kyle Ide

Brandon Large

5A

Agua Fria

George Martinez

Ricky Higuera

5A

Cactus Shadows

Mike Hudnutt

5A

Casa Grande

Jake Barro

Mark Luna

5A

Cactus

Joseph Ortiz

Brian Belles

5A

Flowing Wells

Scott Cortese

Brian Hook

5A

Ironwood Ridge

James Hardy Jr.

Dale Stott

5A

La Joya

Devin Dourisseau

Adam Beene

5A

Maricopa

Rick Skinner

Tevin Rutherford

5A

McClintock

Corbin Smith

Mike Fell

5A

Mesquite

Scott Hare

Vance Miller

5A

North Canyon

Adam Beene

Jeremy Dieck

5A

Skyline

George Hawthorne

Adam Schiermyer

4A

Buckeye

Kelley Moore

Puni Ellis

4A

Combs

Travis Miller

Levi Hoaglund

4A

Desert Sunrise

(new school)

Jonathan Clark

4A

Kofa

Karl Pope

Alfonzo Brown

4A

Lee Williams

Patrick O'Boyle

Stevann Brown

4A

Maryvale

Sam Schilling

Byron Traylor

4A

Peoria

Will Babb

Jason Golden

4A

Rio Rico

Kevin Kuhm

Jeff Scurran

4A

Sahuaro

Scott McKee

Al Alexander

4A

Sierra Linda

Nate Gill

Ty Preyer

4A

Youngker

Anthony Cluff

Josh Sekoch

3A

ALA-Anthem

(new school)

3A

ALA-West Foothills

(new school)

Tim Sue' Sue' Liufau

3A

Benson

Chris Determan

3A

Chinle

Alan Barwick

3A

Crismon

(new school)

Corbin Smith

3A

Florence

Bill McKane

Jesse Hart

3A

Kingman

Russ Stryker

Trent Graff

3A

Palo Verde

Mike Wells

Jamal Chatman

3A

Parker

Jeston Lotts

Jeff Wheatley

3A

River Valley

Jonathan Clark

Kevin Hall

3A

Tempe

Todd Hanley

Sean Freeman

2A

Antelope

Gary Mauldin

Doug South

2A

Arete Prep

Cord Smith

2A

Camp Verde

Rick Walsworth

Aaron Gronwald

2A

Coronado

Jerry Black

Rick Benjamin

2A

Greyhills

Kyle Blackrock

Vaughn Salabye

2A

Highland Prep

Shane Stephenson

Jason Shaw

2A

Highland Prep West

(new school)

Mario Jimerson

2A

Holbrook

Christopher Starkey

Shawn Holley

2A

Kingman Academy

Bill McCord

Sean Windecker

2A

North Pointe Prep

Jason Shaw

2A

Pima

Jim Hughes

Josh Wilkins

2A

Red Mesa

Sandy Benally

2A

San Tan Charter

Kerry Taylor

Chase Cartwright

2A

Sequoia Pathfinder

(new school)

Steve Ciszek

2A

St. Johns

Mike Morgan

John Richardson

2A

Tonopah Valley

Joshua Oliver

Brett Davis

2A

Trivium Prep

Michael Spencer

Stephen Hemming

1A

Fort Thomas

Bracken Walker

1A

Tempe Prep

Larry Cain

Jason Jones

ArizonaVarsity.com (virtual) Roundtable: A few members of our staff weigh in on some of the state's new additions

Nate Gill (center, standing) with his coaching staff after Sierra Linda won the 4A Copper Sky Region over Carl Hayden last season. Gill took the head coaching position at Desert Vista in the offseason. (Photo by Jacob Seliga)
Nate Gill (center, standing) with his coaching staff after Sierra Linda won the 4A Copper Sky Region over Carl Hayden last season. Gill took the head coaching position at Desert Vista in the offseason. (Photo by Jacob Seliga)

Q. 1: What changes really stood out to you?

In conversations with Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron, the name that came up most was that of Joseph Ortiz, who left Cactus in January for Perry, where he becomes just the second head coach of the Chandler District school.

Ralph Amsden: "Coach Ortiz to Perry was an earthquake-level change. He'd gone from replacing one coach that was all a school and community has ever known at Cactus (Larry Fetkenhier) to doing the exact same thing at Perry. I've been covering Perry for 10 years and it's been rough to watch talented teams with enormous participation levels get torched on defense and not be able to establish a running game. If he's the cure for those ills, then we might see the Pumas back to the championship competition level they were at when the Purdy brothers were quarterbacking there."

Cody Cameron: "Joe Ortiz is the man. He has brought an energy there that I've never seen before, and we're only in Spring Ball! Those players will love playing for Coach Ortiz and company. They have a pretty damn good shot at winning 7-8 games this season as well. However, he still can't beat me in golf though!"

Chilly: "Man, although Perry, Desert Vista, and Corona del Sol were the worst-kept secrets (a few writers and I were discussing all three guys and all three schools almost before they turned off the scoreboards at their final games). . . I think that AD's Jennifer Burks, David Klecka, and David Huffine knocked those hires out of the park. As long as they're patient and give these guys time, I'm sure Ortiz, Gill, and Barro are gonna be great!"

Ralph: "Both Nate Gill and Jake Barro were transformative presences for the communities they came from, not just the football teams, so having them both in the Tempe Union District and competing against each other at Desert Vista and Corona del Sol will be fascinating for the next few years."

Joseph Ortiz coaching at Cactus last season. He led the Cobras to a perfect 10-0 regular season and a spot in the Open Division playoffs in 2021. In 4 seasons there, he was 36-11. Ortiz became the new head coach on the other side of town at Perry. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/East Valley Tribune)
Joseph Ortiz coaching at Cactus last season. He led the Cobras to a perfect 10-0 regular season and a spot in the Open Division playoffs in 2021. In 4 seasons there, he was 36-11. Ortiz became the new head coach on the other side of town at Perry. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/East Valley Tribune)

Q. 2: What first-time coaches are you excited about seeing them get their shot?

The name that came up the most here was Kyle Enders. It looks to be a seamless transition at Red Mountain following the retirement of Mike Peterson. Enders played football for the Mountain Lions (2004-06), has been on the RMHS staff for 10 years, and was the defensive coordinator for the past six years. Under Peterson, Red Mountain made the 6A semifinals three times and played for a 6A Conference championship.

Cody: "I am stoked for this Red Mountain, Kyle Enders hire. This is a coach who lives and breathes Red Mountain football. He's a former Mountain Lion alum, he's coached on staff as the DC for many years, and he's extremely passionate about developing his players and molding them into young men. This was a home run hire by the Red Mountain Admin and no one should be shocked to see Red Mountain compete with the best in the 6A Conference, just like they've done the past couple of seasons, for many years to come."

Chilly: "Without question, I'm excited for Coach Enders. He's been the heart and soul of that program for as long as I've been watching them. He bleeds Red Mountain and he is one of the smartest football minds."

Ralph: "Of course we're all fascinated by one of the most respected defensive coordinators in Arizona in Kyle Enders getting his shot to lead Red Mountain, but my pick here is former Cactus and Trevor Browne assistant Ty Preyer getting his first head coaching gig at Sierra Linda. He's just a good dude who loves ball and I am excited to see him make his mark."

Cody: "I could not be happier for new Sierra Linda head coach Ty Preyer. Coach Preyer is a great example of a coach who serves as a role model, not only on campus, but the surrounding community as well. His players go to war for him. To see a dude like that get his first head coaching opportunity, after putting in countless hours as an assistant, is awesome to see. Former Sierra Linda coach, and now Desert Vista head coach Nate Gill, did phenomenal things during his time with the program, and I know Coach Preyer will step right in and continue the success."

Cody had thoughts on a couple other new head coaches as well. One previously coached offense and the other was on the defensive side.

Cody: "Another school who hired a former alum was Westwood High School, which went out and snagged Brandon Large, a former OC at Higley. Coach Large is a mastermind offensive coach and he has a great mixture of skilled returners and up-and-comers on the offensive side of the ball. He's put together a great staff, including former Higley coach Josh Licht, who will serve as Westwood's new DC. I truly think Coach Large and company can get Westwood to not only compete, but win a few region titles in the next 4 to 5 years."

Cody: "Florence High School quietly had one of the best hires in the state this offseason. New head coach Jesse Hart has been coaching in the Valley for a long time. He brings a new level of wisdom and excitement to that program. That area has talent. With a productive offseason and a buy-in to what Coach Hart preaches, I think the Gophers can be a 6 or 7-win team."

Westwood defensive coordinator Jesse Hart coaching his players. Hart was hired in December to be the new head coach at Florence. (Photo Courtesy of Westwood HS)
Westwood defensive coordinator Jesse Hart coaching his players. Hart was hired in December to be the new head coach at Florence. (Photo Courtesy of Westwood HS)

Q. 3: What current assistant coaches may find their way to a varsity head job in the near future?

Chilly: "I've been pushing Coach Nyles Outley from Saguaro forever and he is ready. I think Chaparral's DC, Coach Derrick Nsubuga, Casteel's Coach Bryson Lanza, and Pinnacle's Coach Trace Carroll are younger, fresh-faced culture builders that really get it. Some freshman coaches that I could see coaching Friday nights include Corona del Sol's Chad Ackerley. I love Coach Brett Boyd over at Chandler. He's absolutely great. Coach Nick Offenberger at Saguaro has been spectacular and is undefeated. Also, Coach Diron Tappin at Desert Mountain has been instrumental in helping turn that thing around."

Ralph: "I have no idea, but that's a great question. I will say I was excited to see Trevor Russell get his start as an assistant coach under Eddy Zubey at Higley. Russell is one of the most exciting wide receivers I have covered in the last decade in Arizona high school football and I'm sure he has a wealth of knowledge to share."

Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}