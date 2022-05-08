The 2022 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Coaching Carousel

ArizonaVarsity.com is your source for high school football coverage in Arizona. Today, we're keeping you updated on the latest head coaching changes throughout the state. Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state. Currently, we show 59 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is up from the list of new coaches in 2020 (when there were 45). Have a tip, update, or omission? Email gridironarizona@yahoo.com



2022 Arizona High School Football Coaching Changes Conf. School Former Coach New Coach 6A Cibola Steven Fritz

Kasey Koeppler

6A Corona del Sol

Jon Becktold

Jake Barro

6A Desert Vista

Ty Wisdom

Nate Gill

6A Perry Preston Jones

Joseph Ortiz

6A Red Mountain

Mike Peterson

Kyle Enders

6A Westwood Kyle Ide

Brandon Large

5A Agua Fria

George Martinez

Ricky Higuera

5A Cactus Shadows

Mike Hudnutt

5A Casa Grande

Jake Barro

Mark Luna

5A Cactus Joseph Ortiz

Brian Belles

5A Flowing Wells

Scott Cortese

Brian Hook

5A Ironwood Ridge

James Hardy Jr.

Dale Stott

5A La Joya

Devin Dourisseau

Adam Beene

5A Maricopa Rick Skinner

Tevin Rutherford

5A McClintock Corbin Smith

Mike Fell

5A Mesquite Scott Hare

Vance Miller

5A North Canyon

Adam Beene

Jeremy Dieck

5A Skyline George Hawthorne

Adam Schiermyer

4A Buckeye

Kelley Moore

Puni Ellis

4A Combs Travis Miller

Levi Hoaglund

4A Desert Sunrise

(new school)

Jonathan Clark

4A Kofa Karl Pope

Alfonzo Brown

4A Lee Williams

Patrick O'Boyle

Stevann Brown

4A Maryvale Sam Schilling

Byron Traylor

4A Peoria Will Babb

Jason Golden

4A Rio Rico

Kevin Kuhm

Jeff Scurran

4A Sahuaro Scott McKee

Al Alexander

4A Sierra Linda

Nate Gill

Ty Preyer

4A Youngker

Anthony Cluff

Josh Sekoch

3A ALA-Anthem

(new school)

3A ALA-West Foothills

(new school)

Tim Sue' Sue' Liufau

3A

Benson Chris Determan

3A Chinle Alan Barwick

3A Crismon (new school)

Corbin Smith

3A Florence Bill McKane

Jesse Hart

3A Kingman Russ Stryker

Trent Graff

3A Palo Verde

Mike Wells

Jamal Chatman

3A Parker Jeston Lotts

Jeff Wheatley

3A River Valley

Jonathan Clark

Kevin Hall

3A Tempe Todd Hanley

Sean Freeman

2A Antelope Gary Mauldin

Doug South

2A Arete Prep

Cord Smith

2A Camp Verde

Rick Walsworth

Aaron Gronwald

2A Coronado Jerry Black

Rick Benjamin

2A Greyhills Kyle Blackrock

Vaughn Salabye

2A Highland Prep

Shane Stephenson

Jason Shaw

2A Highland Prep West

(new school)

Mario Jimerson

2A Holbrook Christopher Starkey

Shawn Holley

2A Kingman Academy

Bill McCord

Sean Windecker

2A North Pointe Prep

Jason Shaw

2A Pima Jim Hughes

Josh Wilkins

2A Red Mesa

Sandy Benally

2A San Tan Charter

Kerry Taylor

Chase Cartwright

2A Sequoia Pathfinder

(new school)

Steve Ciszek

2A St. Johns

Mike Morgan

John Richardson

2A Tonopah Valley

Joshua Oliver

Brett Davis

2A Trivium Prep

Michael Spencer

Stephen Hemming

1A Fort Thomas

Bracken Walker

1A Tempe Prep

Larry Cain

Jason Jones



ArizonaVarsity.com (virtual) Roundtable: A few members of our staff weigh in on some of the state's new additions

Nate Gill (center, standing) with his coaching staff after Sierra Linda won the 4A Copper Sky Region over Carl Hayden last season. Gill took the head coaching position at Desert Vista in the offseason. (Photo by Jacob Seliga)

Q. 1: What changes really stood out to you?

In conversations with Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron, the name that came up most was that of Joseph Ortiz, who left Cactus in January for Perry, where he becomes just the second head coach of the Chandler District school. Ralph Amsden: "Coach Ortiz to Perry was an earthquake-level change. He'd gone from replacing one coach that was all a school and community has ever known at Cactus (Larry Fetkenhier) to doing the exact same thing at Perry. I've been covering Perry for 10 years and it's been rough to watch talented teams with enormous participation levels get torched on defense and not be able to establish a running game. If he's the cure for those ills, then we might see the Pumas back to the championship competition level they were at when the Purdy brothers were quarterbacking there." Cody Cameron: "Joe Ortiz is the man. He has brought an energy there that I've never seen before, and we're only in Spring Ball! Those players will love playing for Coach Ortiz and company. They have a pretty damn good shot at winning 7-8 games this season as well. However, he still can't beat me in golf though!" Chilly: "Man, although Perry, Desert Vista, and Corona del Sol were the worst-kept secrets (a few writers and I were discussing all three guys and all three schools almost before they turned off the scoreboards at their final games). . . I think that AD's Jennifer Burks, David Klecka, and David Huffine knocked those hires out of the park. As long as they're patient and give these guys time, I'm sure Ortiz, Gill, and Barro are gonna be great!" Ralph: "Both Nate Gill and Jake Barro were transformative presences for the communities they came from, not just the football teams, so having them both in the Tempe Union District and competing against each other at Desert Vista and Corona del Sol will be fascinating for the next few years."

Joseph Ortiz coaching at Cactus last season. He led the Cobras to a perfect 10-0 regular season and a spot in the Open Division playoffs in 2021. In 4 seasons there, he was 36-11. Ortiz became the new head coach on the other side of town at Perry. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/East Valley Tribune)

Q. 2: What first-time coaches are you excited about seeing them get their shot?

The name that came up the most here was Kyle Enders. It looks to be a seamless transition at Red Mountain following the retirement of Mike Peterson. Enders played football for the Mountain Lions (2004-06), has been on the RMHS staff for 10 years, and was the defensive coordinator for the past six years. Under Peterson, Red Mountain made the 6A semifinals three times and played for a 6A Conference championship. Cody: "I am stoked for this Red Mountain, Kyle Enders hire. This is a coach who lives and breathes Red Mountain football. He's a former Mountain Lion alum, he's coached on staff as the DC for many years, and he's extremely passionate about developing his players and molding them into young men. This was a home run hire by the Red Mountain Admin and no one should be shocked to see Red Mountain compete with the best in the 6A Conference, just like they've done the past couple of seasons, for many years to come." Chilly: "Without question, I'm excited for Coach Enders. He's been the heart and soul of that program for as long as I've been watching them. He bleeds Red Mountain and he is one of the smartest football minds." Ralph: "Of course we're all fascinated by one of the most respected defensive coordinators in Arizona in Kyle Enders getting his shot to lead Red Mountain, but my pick here is former Cactus and Trevor Browne assistant Ty Preyer getting his first head coaching gig at Sierra Linda. He's just a good dude who loves ball and I am excited to see him make his mark." Cody: "I could not be happier for new Sierra Linda head coach Ty Preyer. Coach Preyer is a great example of a coach who serves as a role model, not only on campus, but the surrounding community as well. His players go to war for him. To see a dude like that get his first head coaching opportunity, after putting in countless hours as an assistant, is awesome to see. Former Sierra Linda coach, and now Desert Vista head coach Nate Gill, did phenomenal things during his time with the program, and I know Coach Preyer will step right in and continue the success." Cody had thoughts on a couple other new head coaches as well. One previously coached offense and the other was on the defensive side. Cody: "Another school who hired a former alum was Westwood High School, which went out and snagged Brandon Large, a former OC at Higley. Coach Large is a mastermind offensive coach and he has a great mixture of skilled returners and up-and-comers on the offensive side of the ball. He's put together a great staff, including former Higley coach Josh Licht, who will serve as Westwood's new DC. I truly think Coach Large and company can get Westwood to not only compete, but win a few region titles in the next 4 to 5 years." Cody: "Florence High School quietly had one of the best hires in the state this offseason. New head coach Jesse Hart has been coaching in the Valley for a long time. He brings a new level of wisdom and excitement to that program. That area has talent. With a productive offseason and a buy-in to what Coach Hart preaches, I think the Gophers can be a 6 or 7-win team."

Westwood defensive coordinator Jesse Hart coaching his players. Hart was hired in December to be the new head coach at Florence. (Photo Courtesy of Westwood HS)

Q. 3: What current assistant coaches may find their way to a varsity head job in the near future?