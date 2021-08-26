The All-Arizona Varsity Alumni Preseason Team

As summer begins to wind down and the season changes to fall, over 250 Arizona athletes across 70 Division 1 FBS programs are in the midst of finishing their respective fall camps with the goal of winning the national championship this season. Arizona in the last decade has become nationally respected as a state in terms of producing large amounts of quality talent for both college programs and pro teams alike such as Saguaro alum and current Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, a Desert Mountain alum. Heading into the 2021 season, Arizona is at the forefront of the college football lexicon with presumptive Heisman trophy favorite Oklahoma quarterback and Pinnacle alum Spencer Rattler leading the Sooners. And you can't forget about two other Arizona-based quarterbacks, former Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis of Southern California and former Perry quarterback Brock Purdy of Iowa State. With talented athletes from Arizona driving what looks to be a milestone year in terms of success for the Grand Canyon State, I’ve taken a dive into which alumni look to be in a position to show off their talents in the first ever All-Arizona alumni team. This list will be updated at the end of the college season and will feature potential awards these athletes may go on to win.



In order to make the list, athletes had to meet two requirements: - Had to have graduated in the state of Arizona. Ex: Stanley Berryhill III played at Marana Mountain View, but graduated from Orange Lutheran (CA). Thus making him ineligible. - Athletes must be one year removed from High School to make the list. Ex: Brenden Rice and Dae Dae Hunter will both be Redshirt Freshmen allowing them to be eligible for the list. Disclaimer: This list is based on current and previous seasons of college achievement. This is in no way intended to rate players based off of previous accomplishments in high school. This is a way to celebrate athletes who graduated and played high school athletics in the state of Arizona and have gone on to have success at the Division 1 FBS level.



The All-Arizona Varsity Alumni Preseason Team

Quarterback

Spencer Rattler (Redshirt Sophomore, Oklahoma) Pinnacle 2020 stats: 34 total TD’s, 3,191 total yards Game to Watch: No. 2 Oklahoma vs No. 21 Texas October 9, Time TBD. Fox



Honorable Mentions

Brock Purdy (Senior, Iowa State) Perry 2020 Stats: 24 total TD’s, 3132 total yards, Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at No. 18 Iowa September 11, 1:30 PM. Fox Kedon Slovis (Junior, USC) Desert Mountain 2020 stats: 1,921 passing yards, 17 touchdowns Game to watch: No. 15 USC at No. 9 Notre Dame October 23, 4:30 PM. NBC

Running Back

Bijan Robinson (Sophomore, Texas) Salpointe Catholic 2020 stats: 915 total yards, 6 total TD’s Game to watch: No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 21 Texas September 4, 1:30 PM. Fox.

Honorable Mentions

Drake Anderson (Redshirt Sophomore, Arizona) Chandler 2020 stats: 284 total yards, 2 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry Game to watch: Arizona vs BYU September 4, 7:30 PM. ESPN. Dae Dae Hunter (Redshirt Freshman, Hawaii) Chandler 2020 stats: 254 total yards, 2 touchdowns Game to Watch: Hawaii at UCLA August 28, 12:30 PM. ESPN.

Wide Receivers

Johnny Johnson (right) (Ralph Amsden)

Johnny Johnson III (Senior, Oregon) Chandler 2020 stats: 267 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14.1 yards per catch Game to watch: No. 11 Oregon at No. 4 Ohio State September 11, 9 AM. Fox. Kwamie Lassiter II (Senior, Kansas) Hamilton 2020 stats: 458 yards, 2 touchdowns, 43 receptions Game to watch: Kansas at No. 22 Coastal Carolina September 10, 4:30 PM. ESPN2 Gunner Romney (Junior, BYU) Chandler 2020 stats: 782 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 19.7 yards per catch Game to watch: No. 25 Arizona State at BYU September 18, 7:15 PM. ESPN



Honorable Mentions

Dallas Dixon (Junior, Central Michigan) Tolleson 2020 stats: 263 yards, 1 touchdown, 20.2 yards per catch Game to watch: Central Michigan at No. 16 LSU September 18, 4:30 PM. SEC Network Brenden Rice (Freshman, Colorado) Hamilton 2020 stats: 201 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 20 yards per catch Game to watch: No. 6 Texas A&M at Colorado September 11, 12:30 PM. Fox

Tight End

Kyle Patterson (Sophomore, Air Force) Perry 2020 stats: 205 yards, 2 touchdowns, 17.1 yards per catch Game to watch: Army vs Air Force November 6, 8:30 AM. CBS

Honorable Mentions

Raymond Pauwels Jr. (Senior, Fresno State) Millennium 2020 stats: 2 catches, 16 yards Game to watch: Fresno State at San Diego State October 30, 7:30 PM. CBS Sports Network Brayden Liebrock (Sophomore, Texas) Chandler 2020 stats: 2 catches, 11 yards Game to watch: No. 21 Texas at No. 7 Iowa State November 6, Time/Channel TBD

Offensive Line

Iowa State OL Joey Ramos

Joey Ramos (Junior, Iowa State) Deer Valley Team Offense: 436.6 yards per game, 33 points per game Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at No. 2 Oklahoma November 20, Time/Channel TBD Josh McCauley (Senior, Arizona) Red Mountain Team offense: 369.4 yards per game, 17.4 points per game Game to watch: No. 20 Washington at Arizona October 22, 7:30 PM. ESPN2 Nathan Eldridge (Senior, Oregon State) Boulder Creek Team offense: 408.9 yards per game, 28.9 points per game Game to watch: Oregon State at No. 15 USC September 25, Time/Channel TBD Tyler Stevens (Senior, San Jose State) Hamilton Team offense: 430.9 yards per game, 28.9 points per game Game to watch: San Jose State at Colorado State October 9, Time/Channel TBD Eddie Rivas (Junior, Texas State) Mountain Pointe Team offense: 369.8 yards per game, 27.7 points per game Game to watch: Texas State at No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette October 30, Time/Channel TBD Honorable Mentions Ilm Manning (Junior, Hawaii) Apollo Team offense: 383.9 yards per game, 26.2 points per game Game to watch: Hawaii at Oregon State September 11, 8 PM. Fox Sports 1 Xavier Delgado (Junior, Missouri) Deer Valley Team offense: 402 yards per game, 26.7 points per game Game to watch: Tennessee at Missouri October 2, Time/Channel TBD Avery Demmons (Senior, Arkansas State) Higley Team offense: 489.7 yards per game, 33 points per game Game to watch: Arkansas State at No. 20 Washington September 18, 1:30 PM. Pac 12 Network Isaiah Mursalat (Sophomore, New Mexico State) Horizon Team did not participate last season in fall, Played 2 exhibition contests in Spring. Game to watch: New Mexico State at New Mexico September 11, 4 PM. Stadium Joshua Pena (Sophomore, Navy) Chandler Team Offense: 275 yards per game, 16.6 points per game Game to watch: No. 8 Cincinnati at Navy October 23, 9 AM. Channel TBD

Defensive Line

Tyler Johnson

Jalen Harris (Junior, Arizona) Desert Ridge 2020 stats: 18 total tackles, 2 pass deflections Game to watch: No. 24 Utah at Arizona November 13, Time/Channel TBD.

Tyler Johnson (Senior, Arizona State) Highland 2020 stats: 16 total tackles, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery Game to watch: Stanford at No. 25 Arizona State October 8, 7:30 PM. ESPN

Odua Isibor (Senior, UCLA) St. Mary’s 2020 stats: 7 total tackles Game to watch: No. 16 LSU at UCLA September 4, 5:30 PM. Fox

Kolo Uasike (Senior, UNLV) Skyline 2020 stats: 17 total tackles, 2 sacks Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at UNLV September 18, 7:30 PM. CBS Sports Network

Honorable Mentions

Braxten Croteau (Junior, California) Liberty 2020 stats: 8 total tackles Game to watch: California at No. 11 Oregon October 15, 7:30 PM. ESPN.

Connor Murphy (Senior, UNLV) Brophy Prep 2020 stats: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble Game to watch: Utah State at UNLV October 16, 4:30 PM. CBS Sports Network.

Ian Shewell (Sophomore, New Mexico) Williams Field 2020 stats: 3 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery Game to watch: New Mexico at No. 6 Texas A&M September 18, 9 AM. SEC Network

Linebacker

Rashie Hodge Jr (Senior, Arizona) Mountain Pointe 2020 stats: season cancelled, did not play Game to watch: Arizona at No. 15 USC October 30, Time/Channel TBD

Kyle Soelle (Junior, Arizona State) Saguaro 2020 stats: 26 total tackles, 1 interception Game to watch: Arizona at No. 25 Arizona State November 27, Time/Channel TBD

Damian Sellers (Sophomore, UCLA) Saguaro 2020 stats: 15 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 0.5 sack Game to watch: No. 25 Arizona State at UCLA October 2, Time/Channel TBD

Honorable Mentions

Bralen Trice (Sophomore, Washington) Sandra Day O’Connor 2020 stats: Did not play, personal reasons. Game to watch: No. 20 Washington at Michigan September 11, 5 PM. ABC

Caleb Humphrey (Senior, Air Force) Desert Vista 2020 stats: 5 total tackles, 1 forced fumble Game to watch: Air Force at Navy September 11, 1:30 PM. CBS

Rourke Freeburg (Junior, Arizona) Desert Mountain 2020 stats: 21 total tackles Game to watch: Arizona at Colorado October 16, Time/Channel TBD.

Defensive Back

Lathan Ransom (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Lathan Ransom (Sophomore, Ohio State) Salpointe Catholic 2020 stats: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection Game to watch: No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota September 2, 5 PM. Fox

Chase Lucas (Senior, Arizona State) Chandler 2020 stats: 15 total tackles, 1 forced fumble Game to watch: No. 15 USC at No. 25 Arizona State November 6, Time/Channel TBD

Isaiah Pola-Mao (Senior, USC) Mountain Pointe 2020 stats: 40 total tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 5 pass deflections Game to watch: Stanford at No. 15 USC September 11, 7:30 PM. Fox

Honorable Mentions

Jacobe Covington (Freshman, Washington) Saguaro 2020 stats: redshirt Game to watch: No. 11 Oregon at No. 20 Washington November 6, Time/Channel TBD

Noah Williams (Senior, Stanford) Brophy Prep 2020 stats: 12 total tackles Game to watch No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford November 27, Time/Channel TBD

Kelee Ringo (Freshman, Georgia) Saguaro 2020 stats: Shoulder Surgery, Missed season Game to watch: No. 5 Georgia vs No. 3 Clemson September 4, 4:30 PM. ABC

Special Teams

Kicker

Brandon Ruiz (Senior, Mississippi State) Williams Field 2020 stats: 10/12 field goals, 24/24 extra points Game to watch: Ole Miss at Mississippi State November 25, 5:30 PM. ESPN

Honorable Mentions

Connor Culp (Senior, Nebraska) Desert Vista 2020 stats: 13/15 field goals, 20/20 extra points Game to watch: Nebraska at Illinois August 28, 10 AM. Fox

Parker Lewis (Sophomore, USC) Saguaro 2020 stats: 9/13 field goals, 23/23 extra points Game to watch: No 15. USC at Washington State September 18, 12:30 PM. Fox

Punter

Austin McNamara (Junior, Texas Tech) Highland 2020 stats: 41 punts, 46.3 yards per punt, 87 yards longest punt Game to watch: Texas Tech at No. 21 Texas September 25, Time/Channel TBD

Honorable Mentions

Kyle Ostendorp (Sophomore, Arizona) Desert Vista 2020 stats: 21 punts, 39.7 yards per punt, 53 yards longest punt Game to watch: San Diego State at Arizona September 11, 7 PM. Pac 12 Network

Josh Carlson (Sophomore, New Mexico State) Gilbert 2020 stats: NMSU did not play in 2020 FBS season Game to watch: New Mexico State at No. 1 Alabama November 13, Time/Channel TBD

Long Snapper

Koby Hathcock (Sophomore, Iowa State) Desert Ridge Game to watch: Oklahoma State at No. 7 Iowa State October 23, Time/Channel TBD

Honorable Mentions:

Ethan Hudak (Freshman, Tulane) Mountain Ridge Game to watch: No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane September 2, 9 AM. ABC

James Corolan (Senior, Bowling Green) Boulder Creek Game to watch: Bowling Green at Northern Illinois October 16, Time/Channel TBD

All times, channels, and dates are subject to change

