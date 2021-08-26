The All-Arizona Varsity Alumni Preseason Team
As summer begins to wind down and the season changes to fall, over 250 Arizona athletes across 70 Division 1 FBS programs are in the midst of finishing their respective fall camps with the goal of winning the national championship this season.
Arizona in the last decade has become nationally respected as a state in terms of producing large amounts of quality talent for both college programs and pro teams alike such as Saguaro alum and current Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, a Desert Mountain alum.
Heading into the 2021 season, Arizona is at the forefront of the college football lexicon with presumptive Heisman trophy favorite Oklahoma quarterback and Pinnacle alum Spencer Rattler leading the Sooners. And you can't forget about two other Arizona-based quarterbacks, former Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis of Southern California and former Perry quarterback Brock Purdy of Iowa State. With talented athletes from Arizona driving what looks to be a milestone year in terms of success for the Grand Canyon State, I’ve taken a dive into which alumni look to be in a position to show off their talents in the first ever All-Arizona alumni team.
This list will be updated at the end of the college season and will feature potential awards these athletes may go on to win.
In order to make the list, athletes had to meet two requirements:
- Had to have graduated in the state of Arizona. Ex: Stanley Berryhill III played at Marana Mountain View, but graduated from Orange Lutheran (CA). Thus making him ineligible.
- Athletes must be one year removed from High School to make the list. Ex: Brenden Rice and Dae Dae Hunter will both be Redshirt Freshmen allowing them to be eligible for the list.
Disclaimer: This list is based on current and previous seasons of college achievement. This is in no way intended to rate players based off of previous accomplishments in high school. This is a way to celebrate athletes who graduated and played high school athletics in the state of Arizona and have gone on to have success at the Division 1 FBS level.
The All-Arizona Varsity Alumni Preseason Team
Quarterback
Spencer Rattler (Redshirt Sophomore, Oklahoma) Pinnacle
2020 stats: 34 total TD’s, 3,191 total yards
Game to Watch: No. 2 Oklahoma vs No. 21 Texas October 9, Time TBD. Fox
Honorable Mentions
Brock Purdy (Senior, Iowa State) Perry
2020 Stats: 24 total TD’s, 3132 total yards, Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP
Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at No. 18 Iowa September 11, 1:30 PM. Fox
Kedon Slovis (Junior, USC) Desert Mountain
2020 stats: 1,921 passing yards, 17 touchdowns
Game to watch: No. 15 USC at No. 9 Notre Dame October 23, 4:30 PM. NBC
Running Back
Bijan Robinson (Sophomore, Texas) Salpointe Catholic
2020 stats: 915 total yards, 6 total TD’s
Game to watch: No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 21 Texas
September 4, 1:30 PM. Fox.
Honorable Mentions
Drake Anderson (Redshirt Sophomore, Arizona) Chandler
2020 stats: 284 total yards, 2 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry
Game to watch: Arizona vs BYU
September 4, 7:30 PM. ESPN.
Dae Dae Hunter (Redshirt Freshman, Hawaii) Chandler
2020 stats: 254 total yards, 2 touchdowns
Game to Watch: Hawaii at UCLA
August 28, 12:30 PM. ESPN.
Wide Receivers
Johnny Johnson III (Senior, Oregon) Chandler
2020 stats: 267 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14.1 yards per catch
Game to watch: No. 11 Oregon at No. 4 Ohio State
September 11, 9 AM. Fox.
Kwamie Lassiter II (Senior, Kansas) Hamilton
2020 stats: 458 yards, 2 touchdowns, 43 receptions
Game to watch: Kansas at No. 22 Coastal Carolina September 10, 4:30 PM. ESPN2
Gunner Romney (Junior, BYU) Chandler
2020 stats: 782 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 19.7 yards per catch
Game to watch: No. 25 Arizona State at BYU September 18, 7:15 PM. ESPN
Honorable Mentions
Dallas Dixon (Junior, Central Michigan) Tolleson
2020 stats: 263 yards, 1 touchdown, 20.2 yards per catch
Game to watch: Central Michigan at No. 16 LSU September 18, 4:30 PM. SEC Network
Brenden Rice (Freshman, Colorado) Hamilton
2020 stats: 201 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 20 yards per catch
Game to watch: No. 6 Texas A&M at Colorado September 11, 12:30 PM. Fox
Tight End
Kyle Patterson (Sophomore, Air Force) Perry
2020 stats: 205 yards, 2 touchdowns, 17.1 yards per catch
Game to watch: Army vs Air Force
November 6, 8:30 AM. CBS
Honorable Mentions
Raymond Pauwels Jr. (Senior, Fresno State) Millennium
2020 stats: 2 catches, 16 yards
Game to watch: Fresno State at San Diego State October 30, 7:30 PM. CBS Sports Network
Brayden Liebrock (Sophomore, Texas) Chandler
2020 stats: 2 catches, 11 yards
Game to watch: No. 21 Texas at No. 7 Iowa State November 6, Time/Channel TBD
Offensive Line
Joey Ramos (Junior, Iowa State) Deer Valley
Team Offense: 436.6 yards per game, 33 points per game
Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at No. 2 Oklahoma November 20, Time/Channel TBD
Josh McCauley (Senior, Arizona) Red Mountain
Team offense: 369.4 yards per game, 17.4 points per game
Game to watch: No. 20 Washington at Arizona
October 22, 7:30 PM. ESPN2
Nathan Eldridge (Senior, Oregon State) Boulder Creek
Team offense: 408.9 yards per game, 28.9 points per game
Game to watch: Oregon State at No. 15 USC September 25, Time/Channel TBD
Tyler Stevens (Senior, San Jose State) Hamilton
Team offense: 430.9 yards per game, 28.9 points per game
Game to watch: San Jose State at Colorado State October 9, Time/Channel TBD
Eddie Rivas (Junior, Texas State) Mountain Pointe
Team offense: 369.8 yards per game, 27.7 points per game
Game to watch: Texas State at No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette
October 30, Time/Channel TBD
Honorable Mentions
Ilm Manning (Junior, Hawaii) Apollo
Team offense: 383.9 yards per game, 26.2 points per game
Game to watch: Hawaii at Oregon State
September 11, 8 PM. Fox Sports 1
Xavier Delgado (Junior, Missouri) Deer Valley
Team offense: 402 yards per game, 26.7 points per game
Game to watch: Tennessee at Missouri October 2, Time/Channel TBD
Avery Demmons (Senior, Arkansas State) Higley
Team offense: 489.7 yards per game, 33 points per game
Game to watch: Arkansas State at No. 20 Washington September 18, 1:30 PM. Pac 12 Network
Isaiah Mursalat (Sophomore, New Mexico State) Horizon
Team did not participate last season in fall, Played 2 exhibition contests in Spring.
Game to watch: New Mexico State at New Mexico September 11, 4 PM. Stadium
Joshua Pena (Sophomore, Navy) Chandler
Team Offense: 275 yards per game, 16.6 points per game
Game to watch: No. 8 Cincinnati at Navy
October 23, 9 AM. Channel TBD
Defensive Line
Jalen Harris (Junior, Arizona) Desert Ridge
2020 stats: 18 total tackles, 2 pass deflections
Game to watch: No. 24 Utah at Arizona
November 13, Time/Channel TBD.
Tyler Johnson (Senior, Arizona State) Highland
2020 stats: 16 total tackles, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Game to watch: Stanford at No. 25 Arizona State October 8, 7:30 PM. ESPN
Odua Isibor (Senior, UCLA) St. Mary’s
2020 stats: 7 total tackles
Game to watch: No. 16 LSU at UCLA
September 4, 5:30 PM. Fox
Kolo Uasike (Senior, UNLV) Skyline
2020 stats: 17 total tackles, 2 sacks
Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at UNLV
September 18, 7:30 PM. CBS Sports Network
Honorable Mentions
Braxten Croteau (Junior, California) Liberty
2020 stats: 8 total tackles
Game to watch: California at No. 11 Oregon
October 15, 7:30 PM. ESPN.
Connor Murphy (Senior, UNLV) Brophy Prep
2020 stats: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Game to watch: Utah State at UNLV
October 16, 4:30 PM. CBS Sports Network.
Ian Shewell (Sophomore, New Mexico) Williams Field
2020 stats: 3 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Game to watch: New Mexico at No. 6 Texas A&M September 18, 9 AM. SEC Network
Linebacker
Rashie Hodge Jr (Senior, Arizona) Mountain Pointe
2020 stats: season cancelled, did not play
Game to watch: Arizona at No. 15 USC
October 30, Time/Channel TBD
Kyle Soelle (Junior, Arizona State) Saguaro
2020 stats: 26 total tackles, 1 interception
Game to watch: Arizona at No. 25 Arizona State November 27, Time/Channel TBD
Damian Sellers (Sophomore, UCLA) Saguaro
2020 stats: 15 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 0.5 sack
Game to watch: No. 25 Arizona State at UCLA
October 2, Time/Channel TBD
Honorable Mentions
Bralen Trice (Sophomore, Washington) Sandra Day O’Connor
2020 stats: Did not play, personal reasons.
Game to watch: No. 20 Washington at Michigan September 11, 5 PM. ABC
Caleb Humphrey (Senior, Air Force) Desert Vista
2020 stats: 5 total tackles, 1 forced fumble
Game to watch: Air Force at Navy
September 11, 1:30 PM. CBS
Rourke Freeburg (Junior, Arizona) Desert Mountain
2020 stats: 21 total tackles
Game to watch: Arizona at Colorado
October 16, Time/Channel TBD.
Defensive Back
Lathan Ransom (Sophomore, Ohio State) Salpointe Catholic
2020 stats: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection
Game to watch: No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota September 2, 5 PM. Fox
Chase Lucas (Senior, Arizona State) Chandler
2020 stats: 15 total tackles, 1 forced fumble
Game to watch: No. 15 USC at No. 25 Arizona State November 6, Time/Channel TBD
Isaiah Pola-Mao (Senior, USC) Mountain Pointe
2020 stats: 40 total tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 5 pass deflections
Game to watch: Stanford at No. 15 USC
September 11, 7:30 PM. Fox
Honorable Mentions
Jacobe Covington (Freshman, Washington) Saguaro
2020 stats: redshirt
Game to watch: No. 11 Oregon at No. 20 Washington November 6, Time/Channel TBD
Noah Williams (Senior, Stanford) Brophy Prep
2020 stats: 12 total tackles
Game to watch No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford November 27, Time/Channel TBD
Kelee Ringo (Freshman, Georgia) Saguaro
2020 stats: Shoulder Surgery, Missed season
Game to watch: No. 5 Georgia vs No. 3 Clemson September 4, 4:30 PM. ABC
Special Teams
Kicker
Brandon Ruiz (Senior, Mississippi State) Williams Field
2020 stats: 10/12 field goals, 24/24 extra points
Game to watch: Ole Miss at Mississippi State November 25, 5:30 PM. ESPN
Honorable Mentions
Connor Culp (Senior, Nebraska) Desert Vista
2020 stats: 13/15 field goals, 20/20 extra points
Game to watch: Nebraska at Illinois
August 28, 10 AM. Fox
Parker Lewis (Sophomore, USC) Saguaro
2020 stats: 9/13 field goals, 23/23 extra points
Game to watch: No 15. USC at Washington State September 18, 12:30 PM. Fox
Punter
Austin McNamara (Junior, Texas Tech) Highland
2020 stats: 41 punts, 46.3 yards per punt, 87 yards longest punt
Game to watch: Texas Tech at No. 21 Texas September 25, Time/Channel TBD
Honorable Mentions
Kyle Ostendorp (Sophomore, Arizona) Desert Vista
2020 stats: 21 punts, 39.7 yards per punt, 53 yards longest punt
Game to watch: San Diego State at Arizona September 11, 7 PM. Pac 12 Network
Josh Carlson (Sophomore, New Mexico State) Gilbert
2020 stats: NMSU did not play in 2020 FBS season
Game to watch: New Mexico State at No. 1 Alabama November 13, Time/Channel TBD
Long Snapper
Koby Hathcock (Sophomore, Iowa State) Desert Ridge
Game to watch: Oklahoma State at No. 7 Iowa State October 23, Time/Channel TBD
Honorable Mentions:
Ethan Hudak (Freshman, Tulane) Mountain Ridge
Game to watch: No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane
September 2, 9 AM. ABC
James Corolan (Senior, Bowling Green) Boulder Creek
Game to watch: Bowling Green at Northern Illinois October 16, Time/Channel TBD
All times, channels, and dates are subject to change
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Support our sponsors: