The All-Arizona Varsity Alumni Preseason Team

Jacob Seliga
AZV Intern

As summer begins to wind down and the season changes to fall, over 250 Arizona athletes across 70 Division 1 FBS programs are in the midst of finishing their respective fall camps with the goal of winning the national championship this season.

Arizona in the last decade has become nationally respected as a state in terms of producing large amounts of quality talent for both college programs and pro teams alike such as Saguaro alum and current Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, a Desert Mountain alum.

Heading into the 2021 season, Arizona is at the forefront of the college football lexicon with presumptive Heisman trophy favorite Oklahoma quarterback and Pinnacle alum Spencer Rattler leading the Sooners. And you can't forget about two other Arizona-based quarterbacks, former Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis of Southern California and former Perry quarterback Brock Purdy of Iowa State. With talented athletes from Arizona driving what looks to be a milestone year in terms of success for the Grand Canyon State, I’ve taken a dive into which alumni look to be in a position to show off their talents in the first ever All-Arizona alumni team.

This list will be updated at the end of the college season and will feature potential awards these athletes may go on to win.


In order to make the list, athletes had to meet two requirements:

- Had to have graduated in the state of Arizona. Ex: Stanley Berryhill III played at Marana Mountain View, but graduated from Orange Lutheran (CA). Thus making him ineligible.

- Athletes must be one year removed from High School to make the list. Ex: Brenden Rice and Dae Dae Hunter will both be Redshirt Freshmen allowing them to be eligible for the list.

Disclaimer: This list is based on current and previous seasons of college achievement. This is in no way intended to rate players based off of previous accomplishments in high school. This is a way to celebrate athletes who graduated and played high school athletics in the state of Arizona and have gone on to have success at the Division 1 FBS level.


The All-Arizona Varsity Alumni Preseason Team

Quarterback

Spencer Rattler (Redshirt Sophomore, Oklahoma) Pinnacle

2020 stats: 34 total TD’s, 3,191 total yards

Game to Watch: No. 2 Oklahoma vs No. 21 Texas October 9, Time TBD. Fox


Honorable Mentions

Brock Purdy (Senior, Iowa State) Perry

2020 Stats: 24 total TD’s, 3132 total yards, Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP

Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at No. 18 Iowa September 11, 1:30 PM. Fox

Kedon Slovis (Junior, USC) Desert Mountain

2020 stats: 1,921 passing yards, 17 touchdowns

Game to watch: No. 15 USC at No. 9 Notre Dame October 23, 4:30 PM. NBC

Running Back

Bijan Robinson (Sophomore, Texas) Salpointe Catholic

2020 stats: 915 total yards, 6 total TD’s

Game to watch: No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 21 Texas

September 4, 1:30 PM. Fox.

Honorable Mentions

Drake Anderson (Redshirt Sophomore, Arizona) Chandler

2020 stats: 284 total yards, 2 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry

Game to watch: Arizona vs BYU

September 4, 7:30 PM. ESPN.

Dae Dae Hunter (Redshirt Freshman, Hawaii) Chandler

2020 stats: 254 total yards, 2 touchdowns

Game to Watch: Hawaii at UCLA

August 28, 12:30 PM. ESPN.

Wide Receivers

Johnny Johnson (right)
Johnny Johnson (right) (Ralph Amsden)

Johnny Johnson III (Senior, Oregon) Chandler

2020 stats: 267 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14.1 yards per catch

Game to watch: No. 11 Oregon at No. 4 Ohio State

September 11, 9 AM. Fox.

Kwamie Lassiter II (Senior, Kansas) Hamilton

2020 stats: 458 yards, 2 touchdowns, 43 receptions

Game to watch: Kansas at No. 22 Coastal Carolina September 10, 4:30 PM. ESPN2

Gunner Romney (Junior, BYU) Chandler

2020 stats: 782 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 19.7 yards per catch

Game to watch: No. 25 Arizona State at BYU September 18, 7:15 PM. ESPN


Honorable Mentions

Dallas Dixon (Junior, Central Michigan) Tolleson

2020 stats: 263 yards, 1 touchdown, 20.2 yards per catch

Game to watch: Central Michigan at No. 16 LSU September 18, 4:30 PM. SEC Network

Brenden Rice (Freshman, Colorado) Hamilton

2020 stats: 201 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 20 yards per catch

Game to watch: No. 6 Texas A&M at Colorado September 11, 12:30 PM. Fox

Tight End

Kyle Patterson (Sophomore, Air Force) Perry

2020 stats: 205 yards, 2 touchdowns, 17.1 yards per catch

Game to watch: Army vs Air Force

November 6, 8:30 AM. CBS

  Honorable Mentions  

Raymond Pauwels Jr. (Senior, Fresno State) Millennium

2020 stats: 2 catches, 16 yards

Game to watch: Fresno State at San Diego State October 30, 7:30 PM. CBS Sports Network

Brayden Liebrock (Sophomore, Texas) Chandler

2020 stats: 2 catches, 11 yards

Game to watch: No. 21 Texas at No. 7 Iowa State November 6, Time/Channel TBD

Offensive Line

Iowa State OL Joey Ramos
Iowa State OL Joey Ramos

Joey Ramos (Junior, Iowa State) Deer Valley

Team Offense: 436.6 yards per game, 33 points per game

Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at No. 2 Oklahoma November 20, Time/Channel TBD

Josh McCauley (Senior, Arizona) Red Mountain

Team offense: 369.4 yards per game, 17.4 points per game

Game to watch: No. 20 Washington at Arizona

October 22, 7:30 PM. ESPN2

Nathan Eldridge (Senior, Oregon State) Boulder Creek

Team offense: 408.9 yards per game, 28.9 points per game

Game to watch: Oregon State at No. 15 USC September 25, Time/Channel TBD

Tyler Stevens (Senior, San Jose State) Hamilton

Team offense: 430.9 yards per game, 28.9 points per game

Game to watch: San Jose State at Colorado State October 9, Time/Channel TBD

Eddie Rivas (Junior, Texas State) Mountain Pointe

Team offense: 369.8 yards per game, 27.7 points per game

Game to watch: Texas State at No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette

October 30, Time/Channel TBD

Honorable Mentions

Ilm Manning (Junior, Hawaii) Apollo

Team offense: 383.9 yards per game, 26.2 points per game

Game to watch: Hawaii at Oregon State

September 11, 8 PM. Fox Sports 1

Xavier Delgado (Junior, Missouri) Deer Valley

Team offense: 402 yards per game, 26.7 points per game

Game to watch: Tennessee at Missouri October 2, Time/Channel TBD

Avery Demmons (Senior, Arkansas State) Higley

Team offense: 489.7 yards per game, 33 points per game

Game to watch: Arkansas State at No. 20 Washington September 18, 1:30 PM. Pac 12 Network

Isaiah Mursalat (Sophomore, New Mexico State) Horizon

Team did not participate last season in fall, Played 2 exhibition contests in Spring.

Game to watch: New Mexico State at New Mexico September 11, 4 PM. Stadium

Joshua Pena (Sophomore, Navy) Chandler

Team Offense: 275 yards per game, 16.6 points per game

Game to watch: No. 8 Cincinnati at Navy

October 23, 9 AM. Channel TBD

  Defensive Line  

Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson

Jalen Harris (Junior, Arizona) Desert Ridge

2020 stats: 18 total tackles, 2 pass deflections

Game to watch: No. 24 Utah at Arizona

November 13, Time/Channel TBD.


Tyler Johnson (Senior, Arizona State) Highland

2020 stats: 16 total tackles, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Game to watch: Stanford at No. 25 Arizona State October 8, 7:30 PM. ESPN


Odua Isibor (Senior, UCLA) St. Mary’s

2020 stats: 7 total tackles

Game to watch: No. 16 LSU at UCLA

September 4, 5:30 PM. Fox


Kolo Uasike (Senior, UNLV) Skyline

2020 stats: 17 total tackles, 2 sacks

Game to watch: No. 7 Iowa State at UNLV

September 18, 7:30 PM. CBS Sports Network


Honorable Mentions


Braxten Croteau (Junior, California) Liberty

2020 stats: 8 total tackles

Game to watch: California at No. 11 Oregon

October 15, 7:30 PM. ESPN.


Connor Murphy (Senior, UNLV) Brophy Prep

2020 stats: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Game to watch: Utah State at UNLV

October 16, 4:30 PM. CBS Sports Network.


Ian Shewell (Sophomore, New Mexico) Williams Field

2020 stats: 3 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Game to watch: New Mexico at No. 6 Texas A&M September 18, 9 AM. SEC Network

  Linebacker  

Rashie Hodge Jr (Senior, Arizona) Mountain Pointe

2020 stats: season cancelled, did not play

Game to watch: Arizona at No. 15 USC

October 30, Time/Channel TBD


Kyle Soelle (Junior, Arizona State) Saguaro

2020 stats: 26 total tackles, 1 interception

Game to watch: Arizona at No. 25 Arizona State November 27, Time/Channel TBD


Damian Sellers (Sophomore, UCLA) Saguaro

2020 stats: 15 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 0.5 sack

Game to watch: No. 25 Arizona State at UCLA

October 2, Time/Channel TBD


Honorable Mentions


Bralen Trice (Sophomore, Washington) Sandra Day O’Connor

2020 stats: Did not play, personal reasons.

Game to watch: No. 20 Washington at Michigan September 11, 5 PM. ABC


Caleb Humphrey (Senior, Air Force) Desert Vista

2020 stats: 5 total tackles, 1 forced fumble

Game to watch: Air Force at Navy

September 11, 1:30 PM. CBS


Rourke Freeburg (Junior, Arizona) Desert Mountain

2020 stats: 21 total tackles

Game to watch: Arizona at Colorado

October 16, Time/Channel TBD.

  Defensive Back  

Lathan Ransom
Lathan Ransom (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Lathan Ransom (Sophomore, Ohio State) Salpointe Catholic

2020 stats: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection

Game to watch: No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota September 2, 5 PM. Fox


Chase Lucas (Senior, Arizona State) Chandler

2020 stats: 15 total tackles, 1 forced fumble

Game to watch: No. 15 USC at No. 25 Arizona State November 6, Time/Channel TBD


Isaiah Pola-Mao (Senior, USC) Mountain Pointe

2020 stats: 40 total tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 5 pass deflections

Game to watch: Stanford at No. 15 USC

September 11, 7:30 PM. Fox


Honorable Mentions


Jacobe Covington (Freshman, Washington) Saguaro

2020 stats: redshirt

Game to watch: No. 11 Oregon at No. 20 Washington November 6, Time/Channel TBD


Noah Williams (Senior, Stanford) Brophy Prep

2020 stats: 12 total tackles

Game to watch No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford November 27, Time/Channel TBD


Kelee Ringo (Freshman, Georgia) Saguaro

2020 stats: Shoulder Surgery, Missed season

Game to watch: No. 5 Georgia vs No. 3 Clemson September 4, 4:30 PM. ABC

  Special Teams  

Kicker


Brandon Ruiz (Senior, Mississippi State) Williams Field

2020 stats: 10/12 field goals, 24/24 extra points

Game to watch: Ole Miss at Mississippi State November 25, 5:30 PM. ESPN


Honorable Mentions


Connor Culp (Senior, Nebraska) Desert Vista

2020 stats: 13/15 field goals, 20/20 extra points

Game to watch: Nebraska at Illinois

August 28, 10 AM. Fox


Parker Lewis (Sophomore, USC) Saguaro

2020 stats: 9/13 field goals, 23/23 extra points

Game to watch: No 15. USC at Washington State September 18, 12:30 PM. Fox


Punter


Austin McNamara (Junior, Texas Tech) Highland

2020 stats: 41 punts, 46.3 yards per punt, 87 yards longest punt

Game to watch: Texas Tech at No. 21 Texas September 25, Time/Channel TBD


Honorable Mentions


Kyle Ostendorp (Sophomore, Arizona) Desert Vista

2020 stats: 21 punts, 39.7 yards per punt, 53 yards longest punt

Game to watch: San Diego State at Arizona September 11, 7 PM. Pac 12 Network


Josh Carlson (Sophomore, New Mexico State) Gilbert

2020 stats: NMSU did not play in 2020 FBS season

Game to watch: New Mexico State at No. 1 Alabama November 13, Time/Channel TBD


Long Snapper


Koby Hathcock (Sophomore, Iowa State) Desert Ridge

Game to watch: Oklahoma State at No. 7 Iowa State October 23, Time/Channel TBD


Honorable Mentions:


Ethan Hudak (Freshman, Tulane) Mountain Ridge

Game to watch: No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane

September 2, 9 AM. ABC


James Corolan (Senior, Bowling Green) Boulder Creek

Game to watch: Bowling Green at Northern Illinois October 16, Time/Channel TBD


All times, channels, and dates are subject to change


