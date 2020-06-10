The Arizona QB Two-Step: On Spencer Brasch and Kai Millner
Cal has a rare situation on their hands, the quarterbacks from one high school heading to the same college to play the position, with Spencer Brasch having redshirted in 2019 and Kai Millner set to join the team as a member of the 2021 class from Higley High School. The two also share a quarterback coach, in Mike Giovando of the Elev8 QB Academy. Giovando has been working with Brasch since before his junior year of high school and Millner since the sixth grade. Giovando spoke to Golden Bear Report about the development of the QBs, as both have been training with him during this time.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news