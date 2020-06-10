Cal has a rare situation on their hands, the quarterbacks from one high school heading to the same college to play the position, with Spencer Brasch having redshirted in 2019 and Kai Millner set to join the team as a member of the 2021 class from Higley High School. The two also share a quarterback coach, in Mike Giovando of the Elev8 QB Academy. Giovando has been working with Brasch since before his junior year of high school and Millner since the sixth grade. Giovando spoke to Golden Bear Report about the development of the QBs, as both have been training with him during this time.