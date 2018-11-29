Ralph Amsden recaps the 2A and 3A State Championships, and previews the 4A, 5A and 6A title games.

Breakdown (2 hours, 44 minutes)



Intro

Recap of Thatcher's win over Round Valley in the 2A Championship: 6:00

-Interview with Thatcher's Jack Kortsen at 12:20

Recap of Northwest Christian's 40-37 3OT win over Yuma Catholic: 14:43

-Interview with Northwest Christian's Dusty Inness at 30:44

-Interview with Northwest Christian's Zach Heidel at 32:48

-Interview with Yuma Catholic's J.R. Henderson at 35:12

Preview of #1 Salpointe vs #2 Saguaro in the 4A State Championship: 37:00

-Interview with Saguaro's Connor Soelle and Clay Randall at 57:00

Preview of #1 Centennial vs #3 Notre Dame in the 5A State Championship: 1:08:15

-Interview with Notre Dame Prep's Jake Farrell at 1:31:56

-Interview with Centennial's Jeiel Stark at 1:39:45

Preview of #1 Chandler vs #6 Perry in the 6A State Championship: 1:48:12

-Interview with Brayden Rohme and Travis Calloway at 2:19:11

-Interview with Jacob Conover, Brayden Liebrock, DeCarlos Brooks and Zach Bowers at 2:28:07

Predictions: 2:37:20